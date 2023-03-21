CHANDLER — The Ada High baseball team played in football weather and produced a couple of football scores en route to claiming the championship Saturday at the 2023 Mark Howard Memorial Tournament in Chandler.
After surviving a do-or-die first-round contest against the OKC Knights with an 8-0 win on Friday in the weather-shortened event, the Cougars reeled off back-to-back victories on Saturday to bring home the first-place hardware.
Ada outlasted Tulsa NOAH 17-10 in the opener before turning back McLoud 13-9 in the title game that ended just before midnight in frigid conditions.
Ada head coach Shane Coker said for his team to come out on top under the less-than-ideal playing conditions was an accomplishment in and of itself.
“It was cold and it was miserable. You definitely had to have some fortitude and some wherewithal to get through that,” he said. “When we finished around 11:30 it was about 30 degrees. It hurt their hands to hit. It hurt their hands to field. It hurt their hands to throw. But it was the same for everybody. They pulled it together and were able to come away with the win.”
The Cougars stayed unbeaten at 7-0 on the year heading into a district doubleheader with Classen SAS on Monday. Ada now heads to the Sulphur Festival with a 12:15 p.m. matchup with Plainview on Thursday and a pair of Saturday matchups with Crossings Christian (2:30 p.m.) and host Sulphur (7 p.m.) on Saturday.
“Our pitchers threw really well this weekend and we hit the ball around a little bit. But we’ve still got a long way to go,” Coker said.
Ada 13, McLoud 9
The Cougars jumped on top 9-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. But McLoud made things interesting with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap to 9-5. After Ada pushed across a single run in the top of the sixth inning, the Redskins answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to get within 10-9.
The Cougars scored three more runs of their own in the top of the seventh and AHS relief pitcher Carter Freeland brought the game to a merciful end by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
McLoud had scored its four runs in the sixth inning without the aid of a hit. The Redskins took advantage of four walks and two of a whopping seven Ada errors in the contest.
“We tried to give it away but we didn’t. Fortunately, our kids were able to persevere and come out on top,” Coker said.
Freeland also paced a 12-hit Ada offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and three RBIs. Reid Samson finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs. No other Ada players had more than one hit.
Cade Stick finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs, while Brock Boyles drove in a run and scored a run for Ada. Courtesy runner Eli Justus scored three runs for the locals and Hunter McDonald had a hit, walked and scored twice.
Koltyn Stevens had two of five McLoud hits in the contest. He finished 2-for-4 with a double and scored four runs from the top of the MHS batting order. Jaden King went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Redskins.
Samson was impressive in earning the mound win for Ada. He struck out 14, walked three and allowed just two earned runs in 5.1 innings of work. Peyton Smith was tagged with the loss for McLoud.
Ada 17, NOAH 10
NOAH led 10-7 before the Cougars exploded for 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to surge to the victory.
Ada took full advantage of seven walks, a hit batter and two NOAH errors during the late uprising. JD Dugan delivered a two-RBI hit and both Hunter McDonald and Reid Samson had run-scoring singles during the 10-run outburst.
The Cougars collected nine hits in the game, led by McDonald who went 5-for-6 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Dugan went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored as the Ada leadoff hitter.
Jagger Caldwell finished 1-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored, while Carter Freeland walked four times, drove in a run and scored a run. Seth Flinn was credited with two RBIs and walked twice and Elvis Edwards walked twice, forced in a run and scored twice for the Cougars.
Jake Dillingham led an eight-hit NOAH offense. He finished 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and a run scored. Bray Harrison had two hits for the Jaguars, while Brandt Beeby went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Caldwell started on the hill for Ada. He struck out eight and walked five in 5.1 innings Brock Boyles swiped the victory in relief. He struck out two, walked five and allowed no hits and no earned runs in 1.2 innings.
Three Noah pitchers combined for eight strikeouts, 14 walks and a pair of hit batters.
Ada 8, OKC Knights 0
Ada freshman Elvis Edwards tossed a five-inning shutout. He struck out 10, walked none and allowed just two hits.
The Cougars managed just five total hits by five different players but were able to take advantage of 10 walks by two different OKC hurlers.
Carter Freeland finished 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks and an RBI. Reid Samson went 1-for-3 with three RBIs, while JD Dugan finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brock Boyles ended up 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs.
Kyler Gaddis and Kaden Gallagher both scored two runs each for the Cougars.
Ethan Dobbs cracked a double for the Knights and Kody Cooper had the other OKC hit.
