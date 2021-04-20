Cougars blow past Tornadoes

ATOKA — The Ada High School baseball team snapped out of its funk in impressive fashion, dumping Drumright 13-0 Saturday at the Atoka Festival.
The Cougars snapped a six-game losing skid to improve to 14-15 on the spring.
Ada scored two runs in the first inning, four runs in the second and capped the scoring with seven runs in the top of the third inning during the run-rule victory.
The Cougars collected just four hits — singles by Zac Carroll, John David Muse, Carter Freeland and Hunter Condon in the third-inning blitz.
Carroll finished 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored and stole three bases. He now has swiped 26 bases this season.
Muse went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and also scored three times. Freeland went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and was hit by a pitch, and Condon finished 1-for-2 with a walk.
The Cougars took advantage of six walks and three hit batters by the Tornadoes’ pitching staff and Drumright also committed five errors.
Condon was dominant on the mound for Ada. He gave up just one hit — a leadoff single by Kadin McBride to lead off the bottom of the first inning. After that, he retired nine consecutive DHS hitters to end the game. Condon struck out four with no walks.
The Cougars hosted Plainview Monday night and travel to Plainview today in a key District 4A-3 matchup. The Indians — coached by former Ada baseball standout Ryan Luhmann — are third in the district standings at 8-2 and the Cougars are fourth at 8-4.
