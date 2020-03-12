The Ada High baseball team enjoyed its 8-0 road win over Pauls Valley Monday night so much that it thought it should try it again Tuesday night at Cougar Field.
Turns out, it liked this one just as much.
Senior pitcher Jaycob Gray turned in his second solid mound performance of the season, allowing just two hits and no walks in five innings of work in Tuesday’s 8-0 victory over the Panthers.
Ada improved to 4-0 on the year and notched another key District 4A-3 win, while Pauls Valley starts off at 0-4.
“Jake threw a lot of strikes. Like we talked about before, he’s is not an overpowering guy ... but he gets a lot of ground balls,” Ada head coach Shane Coker said.
It was Gray’s second victory of the young season.
Ada got off to a quick start with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. That volley included RBI singles by Zac Carroll, an RBI double by Hunter Condon and a two-run double by Brodie Andrews.
The Cougars pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the third. Manny LaValley led off with a walk, stole second and scored on an RBI double by Gray. Courtesy runner Sam Charboneau then went to third on a passed ball and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Condon to push the AHS advantage to 7-0.
Ada’s final run came in the fourth when Jon Boone walked, went to second on a passed ball, stole third and raced home on a wild pitch.
Andrews and Condon, batting in the seventh and eighth spots in the Ada lineup, finished a combined 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.
“Those guys really picked us up today in a big way. It’s a team sport, one through nine. In a team sport, we don’t care who it is. We just need somebody to help carry the load,” Coker said.
The Cougars made an error on the first batter of the game and played stellar defense from that point on. LaValley, in particular, made several nice defensive plays at third base and was part of eight Pauls Valley outs.
“It’s not rocket science to watch Manny LaValley out there at third base. Some of his plays were routine, but two or three of them were plays that guys at the next level go make,” Coker said. “I think Pauls Valley hit the ball today better than they have all year, and Manny LaValley probably takes three hits away from them at third base.”
Coker also praised the efforts of John David Muse, who played first base for the Cougars.
“JD was kind of playing out of position today, but he did a good job at first. We give ourselves a chance with our pitching and defense,” he said.
The Cougars finished with five hits in the contest and took advantage of five walks issued by PV pitcher Jared Turner. Senior Bo Charboneau drew three of those walks and scored a run from his leadoff spot.
“I’m not pleased with where we’re at offensively yet, but I firmly believe it’s going to come,” Coker said. “We’ve won four games convincingly without tearing the cover off the ball offensively.”
Part of the problem, according to the Ada coach, is that the Cougars simply need to start playing more games. That will begin today.
Ada will host a festival today with Durant and Wright City. The Cougars meet Durant at 3:30 p.m. The Lions battle Wright City at 5:30 p.m., and Ada will face Wright City at 7:30 p.m. and will play four games at the Broken Bow Tournament next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ada meets Tushka at 12:15 Monday at Broken Bow High School and later battles Hartshorne at 4:45 p.m. at Idabel.
The Cougars then face Marlow JV at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Idabel. The championship round is Wednesday at Broken Bow.
“We just have to get in a rhythm. We played two days then we were off five. And now we lose Thursday because of the state tournament, which is fine. But once we get to Durant Friday, we’ll start playing more games,” Coker said. “Next week, we play four games in three days and then we’re going to give them a few days off for spring break. From there, it’s Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. But that’s what we need offensively. We need to start seeing a live arm on almost a daily basis.”
