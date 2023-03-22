OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School baseball team picked up two more District 4A-2 victories with a pair of 12-0 wins over host Classen SAS on Monday.
The Cougars improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district play, while Classen SAS dropped to 0-5 and 0-4. Ada is off to the Sulphur Festival on Thursday and Saturday. The Cougars are matched up with Plainview at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Ada then faces Crossings Christian at 2:30 p.m. before taking on host Sulphur at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Game 1
Ada 12, Classen SAS 0
Ada sophomore hurler Seth Flinn tossed a one-hit shutout in the four-inning run-rule contest. He struck out seven, walked just one and allowed just one SAS hit.
The Cougars managed just five hits in the game but took advantage of 11 walks and four Classen SAS errors.
Jack Morris led Ada at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Carter Freeland finished 1-for-1 with two walks, a triple and three RBIs, while leadoff hitter Kyler Gaddis went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and three runs scored.
JB Coyle had Ada’s other base hit.
Game 2
Ada 12, Classen SAS 0
Ada hurlers JD Dugan and Owen Wofford combined to toss a four-inning no-hitter. Dugan started on the bump and struck out four and walked four in two innings. Wofford struck out three of the six batters he faced with no walks in two innings of relief.
The Cougars piled up 11 hits in the game, led by Dugan who finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs from the top of the Ada lineup. Cade Stick also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for Ada. Carter Freeland finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored and cracked his fifth triple of the young spring season.
Kaden Gallagher went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double two RBIs and a run scored, while Seth Flinn finished 1-for-1 with a double and scored two runs for the visitors. Wofford belted a triple and drove in two runs.
Hunter McDonald finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and also had a stolen base. Brock Boyles ended up 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI for Ada and Reid Samson went 1-for-2 with a run scored.
