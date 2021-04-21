It was the Kaden Cooper show Monday night at Cougar Field.
Cooper turned in his second straight strong performance on the mound and hit his first two home runs of the spring in the Cougars’ 13-1 District 4A-3 win over Plainview.
However, it was all for naught.
Ada head coach Shane Coker told The Ada News Tuesday morning that the Cougars played the game with an ineligible player and had to forfeit the contest, which is now recorded as a 10-0 loss to the Indians.
“I didn’t know about it, obviously, but the result is still the same,” he said.
If the win had stood, Ada was on the fast track to a third-place finish in District 4A-3. Now, Ada must run up the score in Game 2 against the Indians that was played Tuesday night in Plainview. The Cougars needed to win that game by at least 10 runs to secure the third spot in the district and a more favorable Bi-District draw. If they win by nine points or less, Plainview would hop into the third spot and Ada would drop to fourth.
Back to Monday’s game.
Lane Willoughby was hit by a pitch to lead off the game for Plainview and stole second. With one out, Morgan Person delivered an RBI single to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.
Cooper would lock in after that, pitching four shutout innings to end the game. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed just two hits and the first-inning run in the five-inning run-rule.
“That’s two days in a row. He also came out against Blanchard (a 2-1 loss) and threw really well. And that was one of the best ballgames I’ve been a part of in a couple of years,” Coker said. “He wasn’t quite as crisp as he was the other night but we still had him 83 to 85 on the gun. And then he drops two bombs.”
Ada answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Zac Carroll led off with an infield hit and went to second when John David Muse bunted for a single.
Plainview hurler Riley Johnson recorded back-to-back strikeouts before Brodie Andrews came up with a clutch two-RBI double to center field that put the Cougars up 2-1.
Ada broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the second inning. That uprising was highlighted by Cooper’s heroics. He led off the inning with his first home run and late in the frame blasted a three-run shot off a different PHS pitcher. He finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored in Ada’s 11-hit attack.
Hunter Condon ended the game with a walk-off, three-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Carroll had another productive day at the plate for the Cougars. He went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and also stole three bases. Cade Sliger cracked a double for the home team, while Carter Freeland drove in a run.
Ada hosts Tecumseh at 5 p.m. Friday. Senior Night activities will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.