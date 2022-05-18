Spring football practices began Monday for the Ada High School football team.
The Cougars will go through 10 drills during the spring campaign.
Ada will meet Monday and Tuesday and will have practice today from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at East Central University’s Norris Field.
On Thursday, the Cougars will meet from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. at the Dunham Indoor Facility. Friday’s practice is set for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the high school.
Spring workouts resume on Monday, May 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at ECU. On May 24, the Cougars will return to Ada High from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, May 25, Ada players will practice from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at East Central.
Ada will return to the high school on May 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and the 2022 Ada Spring Football game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Norris Field.
Ada’s Summer Pride workouts begin on Sunday, June 5 and are scheduled for Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of June.
The dead period set by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is scheduled for July 2-July 10.
Summer Pride workouts will resume on July 11 with a high school padded skill camp running from July 11-14 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
From July 17 to Aug. 4 Summer Pride workouts are scheduled for Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Sundays will run from 7-9 p.m. and the weekday schedule is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Alpha Coug meetings are scheduled for 7-8 p.m. on Aug. 2-4.
Fall two-a-day workouts will begin Monday, Aug. 8 in preparation for the 2022 Ada High football season.
———o———
ADA SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
MAY
16 3-5 p.m. Ada High
17 3-5 p.m. Ada High
18 3-5 p.m. ECU
19 3-5 p.m. Ada High
20 4-6 p.m. Ada High
23 9:30-11:30 a.m. ECU
24 9:30-11:30 a.m. Ada High
25 2-4 p.m. ECU
26 9:30-11:30 a.m. Ada High
27 9:30-11:30 a.m. ECU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.