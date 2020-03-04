Athletic director Bryan Harwell peeked his head in new Ada baseball head coach Shane Coker’s office to offer a word of congratulations after the Cougars thumped Madill 9-1 Monday night on opening day at Cougar Field.
“Congratulations. I can call you ‘coach’ now,” Harwell said.
Ada’s victory made it officially official. Coker’s reign as the newest Cougar coach — following short stints by Justin Holeman, Austin Jarvis and Dino Rosato — began in impressive fashion.
“Coach Harwell told me when I got here I couldn’t call myself coach until I won a game,” Coker laughed.
All joking aside, the Cougars looked good. Ada broke open a tight game with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and ended the game via the run-rule in the top of the fifth.
Senior Jaycob Gray — who didn’t throw a pitch for Ada as a junior — scattered four hits in five innings with four strikeouts and no walks. He needed only 70 pitches to polish off the Wildcats.
“He threw well for us all summer, and we kind of pegged him early on as our Day 1 guy,” Coker said. “He’s going to make guys put it in play, and we feel pretty confident our defense is going to play well behind us on a daily basis.”
The Cougars scratched for two runs in the top of the first inning. Bo Charboneau and John Boone led the game off with back-to-back singles and would later score on an RBI groundout by Zac Carroll and a wild pitch to put Ada on top 2-0.
Madill scored in the fourth when Case Coble led off with a base hit, went to third on a double by Austin Lewis and raced home on Bryce Bruster’s groundout that cut the Ada lead in half.
In Ada’s big fourth-inning outburst, Gray ripped an RBI double and Manny LaValley, Carter Freeland and Bo Charboneau added RBI singles. Charboneau led an eight-hit Ada offense, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order.
Gray and LaValley added two hits each.
Coble had two of Madill’s four hits and also absorbed the mound loss. He struck out one and walked four in 3.2 innings of work.
Ada stranded six base runners and committed two errors in the otherwise clean performance.
“We saw a few chinks in our armor today, but those are expected to Day 1. It’s stuff that we will get through,” Coker said.
Ada is currently without three players — Jake Shannon, Trey Havens and Kaden Cooper — who are still making a postseason run with the Cougar boys basketball team.
Ada was back in action Tuesday at Madill.
2020 OUTLOOK
Coker didn’t beat around the bush when talking about the goals this year’s Cougar team can achieve.
“My expectation is the state tournament. In all the years that I’ve done this, that’s always been my expectation,” he said. “We never go into a season with the expectation of winning a state title. We go into the season with getting there. Once we get there, then we retrain our thought process.”
Ada will compete in 4A-District 3 that also includes local rival Byng, Sulphur, Blanchard, Madill, Classen SAS, Plainview and Pauls Valley.
Coker also believes Ada can compete on a nightly basis with those squads.
“Having done this forever, it’s hard for me to imagine us not finishing in the top two or three in our district. I can’t even wrap my head around not finishing in the top two or three,” he said.”But it is baseball and if it was that easy, we wouldn’t even play them.”
Blanchard is the obvious district favorite after winning the Class 4A State championship last season with a perfect 39-0 record. But the Cougars dropped a 1-0 decision to those same Lions last April.
Every time Coker is asked about his 2020 Cougar squad, he’s quick to point out how athletic and talented he believes his players are.
“It’s hard for me to believe many teams are going to run more talent out there than what we have,” he said.
However, he admitted talent doesn’t always equate to winning.
“I’ve had really talented teams not get to the state tournament, and I’ve had some teams that weren’t quite as talented play on the final day,” Coker said. “If we’ll just show up every day with the thought process of trying to leave better than you were when you got here. That’s our main teaching point right now. If we do that, at the end of the year we’ll be where we want to be. Those guys have not shown me anything but wanting to get out and get better and a big desire to win.”
The 2020 Ada roster contains eight seniors, and Coker said he’s been beyond pleased with them through the preseason.
“The thing is, they have winning mindsets. And just from being around them and their parents a little bit, it seems like they have a winning mentality in their families. In this day and time, family plays a big role,” he said.
“They’re leaders. They’re some of the first ones here and some of the last ones to leave,” Coker continued. “These guys are hungry. I hate that I have just one year around them.”
Coker is assisted by Stephen Caldwell and Jacob Hamilton.
GAME 1 SUPPORT
Coker gave a shout-out to fans who attended opening day at Cougar Field.
“The fan support was through the roof. I was at Asher for 13 years and we had some decent crowds, but not like it was out here today,” he said. “I think people want to come and want to support, and that was evident today with the amount of people that were in the stands.”
