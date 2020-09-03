Despite a COVID-19 shortened preseason, Ada head coach Chris Berus says his Cougars will be ready to go when they face rival Ardmore to kick off the 2020 season Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium.
Berus said he and his coaching staff have adjusted the preparation schedule and filled in the gaps left from not getting to practice as many days as usual.
“We feel up to this point that we’ve done what we’ve needed to do and prepared like we’ve needed to prepare to go play on Friday,” Berus said. “I think we’ve bridged that gap and we feel really good about where we’re at going into Friday.”
Gameday may feel like it’s arrived quicker than usual, but everyone in the Cougar camp is anxious to kick off the 2020 season.
“We’re super excited about it. Every day we get to do this is a blessing,” Berus said. “The sensitivity of the situation is still there. But I’m pretty sure that place is going to be electric Friday night with it being Ada-Ardmore. It’s the first game of the season and there’s going to be a lot of excitement down there.”
Faithful Ada fans may not recognize the Tiger offense. For years, Ardmore has run a flexbone offense but this year the Tigers will spread things out.
“Ardmore will run a spread offense anywhere from empty (backfield) to two backs. They’ll get there with the same personnel. They are very explosive with good skill kids all over the place,” Berus said.
“They’ve been in the flexbone for almost a decade now, running that triple-option attack and now they’re straight gun, running the lead and running the counter — just attacking sideline to sideline,” he continued. “They’ll look a little different than they have in the past schematically.”
The Tigers will throw the ball around more than in years past and sophomore quarterback Cal Swanson will be in charge.
“They have a young quarterback with a good arm. He can extend plays and go get first downs with his feet,” Berus said.
Ardmore head coach Josh Newby also had good things to say about his young signal-caller.
“I’m very excited about Cal Swanson — he’s an incredible sophomore for us,” Newby told the Daily Ardmoreite. “He has a good football IQ, so he’s going to allow us to do some different things offensively.”
Other Ardmore players to watch on offense include senior running back Donald May, junior wideout Dakaree Scott and junior receiver Jalen Reed.
Ardmore will settle into a 3-4 formation on defense.
“Coach Newby does a great job fundamentally with those guys. They’re going to be sound. They’re going to chase the ball well,” Berus said. “They’re young in some spots like we are, but they’re going to be a really good football team.
Yukon notes
The Cougars traveled to Yukon last week for their second scrimmage of the season and Berus said the Millers gave his team good looks on both sides of the football. Yukon is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A-1.
“Yukon is a very well-coached team. They run the true flexbone triple option and they run it to a T. Defensively they played what we call a prowler type of defense where all 11 are on their feet — defensive linemen are roaming around — and they bring a lot of pressure every snap,” Berus said.
It’s a good introduction to what we’re going to see offensively in Week 3 against Durant,” he continued. “We figured out we need to get a lot better defending the option.”
The two teams played a pair of 12-minute quarters they used as two halves. Berus said the Ada offense had two drives — one in each half — they moved the ball well in against a stout Yukon defense.
“I was proud of the guys offensively up front — picking up those unique fronts and exotic blitzes they had,” Berus said.
According to Berus, the best takeaway from the scrimmage was that the Cougars played hard on both sides of the ball.
“That’s really what you’re looking for in your scrimmages — how well you’re going to compete. We made some adjustments during the scrimmage, which was fun. That’s part of the chess matches in this game — looking for in-game adjustments,” he said. “Any time you have a chance to compete it’s always a good thing. We went away from there pretty much injury-free which is always a goal when you’re scrimmaging.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.