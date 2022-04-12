ROFF — The host Roff Tigers and visiting teams Ada and Red Oak played three exciting baseball contests Saturday at the Roff Festival.
Roff turned back Ada 5-2 in Game 1, the Cougars clipped Red Oak 8-7 in Game 2 and the host Tigers edged Red Oak 6-5 in the tight nightcap.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 15-1 on the year, the split left Ada at 19-3 and Red Oak, No. 3 in Class A, left town at 14-6.
“It was a good day at the park,” said Roff head coach Danny Baldridge. “We got two good wins over two quality opponents.”
Roff hosted Asher on Monday and travels to Rattan today. Ada had a pair of huge District 4A-2 battles with Blanchard on the road Monday and at home today.
Game 1
Roff 5, Ada 2
The Cougars scored twice in the top of the third on a John David Muse two-run homer to grab a 2-1 lead. Andrew Charles got the inning started for Ada with a one-out walk and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tre Ivy. Muse then hit a 1-0 pitch over the left-field fence to put Ada on top.
Hunter Condon followed Muse’s clutch hit with a double but was stranded.
Cade Baldridge led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run for Roff that knotted the score at 2-2.
The Tigers surged ahead for good via back-to-back solo blasts by Brand Wilson and Tallen Bagwell in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Wilson drove in the final run of the game with an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Roff finished with 10 hits in the contest. Wilson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Baldridge went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Drew Sheppard ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI for the home team.
Muse led Ada at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sam Charboneau had Ada’s only other hit.
Bagwell was the winning hurler for Roff. He struck out 11, walked three and allowed two earned runs in the complete-game outing. Brodie Andrews absorbed the loss for the Cougars. He struck out three, walked two and allowed four earned runs in 4.1 innings of work. Ada got relief stints from Muse and Jagger Caldwell.
Game 2
Ada 8, Red Oak 7
Ada build leads of 4-1 and 6-2 before staving off a late Red Oak rally.
With Ada on top 8-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Brex Caldwell led things off for the Eagles and reached on a wild pitch on strike No. 3.
Denver Hamilton followed with a base hit and Red Oak loaded the bases when Coby Bell walked.
The Eagles scored a run when Reed Kauk hit into a fielder’s choice and trimmed Ada’s lead to 8-7 on a sacrifice fly by Chance Pair. But Ada relief pitcher John David Muse got Asher Kauk to pop out to second base to seal the deal and earn a save.
Ada ended up with eight hits with Carter Freeland leading the way. He finished 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Muse also hit a home run and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jagger Caldwell knocked in two runs for Ada, while Tre Ivy had Ada’s other hit.
Brex Caldwell swung a big stick for Red Oak, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored. Hamilton finished 2-for-4 and scored twice, while Pair was credited with two RBIs.
Hunter Condon was the winning pitcher for Ada. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed four earned runs in six innings. Bell absorbed the loss for Red Oak. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed four earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Roff 6, Red Oak 5
The Tigers led 4-0 after four innings before the Eagles mounted a comeback.
Trailing 6-2 after five frames, Red Oak got a single run in the sixth and two runs in the seventh before the rally was cut short.
In the Red Oak seventh, Denver Hamilton cranked a two-run homer with no outs to get the Eagles within a single run.
Coby Bell followed with a base hit before RHS reliever Bill McCarter entered the game and coaxed Reed Kauk to ground into a double play.
Chance Pair walked to keep the inning alive for Red Oak but McCarter struck out Asher Kauk to end the game and earn the save.
McCarter led the RHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. No other Roff player had more than one hit.
Tallen Bagwell and Drew Sheppard both hit solo home runs for the Tigers, while Cade Baldridge and Kagan Huneycutt both supplied doubles.
Bell finished 3-for-4 with an RBI to pace Red Oak at the plate. Brex Caldwell went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Tanner King finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.