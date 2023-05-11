OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys track team finished second at the Class 5A Regional Track meet held last weekend at Putnam City High School.
Elgin won the meet with 162.5 team points and the Cougars were runners-up with 106 points. Rounding out the Top 5 were John Marshall with 91 points, Ardmore with 82 points and Newcastle with 61 points.
The Ada girls had three athletes qualify for state after strong showings at the 5A Regional. The Class 5A State Track Meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Yukon High School.
“I am incredibly proud of all of our athletes that competed at the regional track meet in Putnam City. There were a lot of great experiences for young athletes that I think will help them be successful later in their careers,” said Ada girls track coach Leslie Landrum. “I am excited to see what Friday and Saturday in Yukon will bring.”
GIRLS
Gracey Dotson finished third in the Discus Throw with a distance of 111’08”. Aby Gutierrez finished sixth but qualified with a throw of 104’08”.
Tyley Dotson qualified for state in the Shot Put with a heave that measured 37’05”.
Two other Lady Cougars finished sixth at the regional meet. Gracey Dotson was sixth in the Shot Put with a throw of 34’07” and Alyssa Delgado was sixth in the Long Jump with a measurement of 14’05”.
BOYS
Gavin Gunter won a Class 5A Regional championship in the Discus with a toss of 158’06”. Dawson Matthews finished fourth with a measurement of 131’03.5”.
In the High Jump, Ada senior Andrew Hughes cleared the bar at 6’8” to win a 5A regional title. Teammate Carter Colombe finished third with a jump of six feet even and also qualified for state.
Ada junior Xander Rhynes won a regional gold medal in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 50.02. Freshman Camariee Richardson placed fifth in 52.04.
Ada sophomore Deante Lindsay had a couple of runner-up finishes in the 110 Hurdles and the 300 Hurdles. He recorded a time of 15.14 in the 110 Hurdles. Eric Threatt of John Marshall finished just ahead of Lindsay at 15.11.
The 300 Hurdles race was just as close. Lindsay finished with a time of 39.24, again just behind Threatt who won the race in 39.19.
Chase Bailey finished sixth in the 110 Hurdles with a time of 16.98.
In the Shot Put, Ada junior Fisher Marr finished second with a throw of 47’04”. Jermaine Veu of Lawton Eisenhower won that event with a heave of 49’03.5”. Freshman Dawson Matthews turned in a solid effort with a throw of 43’07”, good enough for fifth place.
Ada’s 4x400 Meter Relay team finished as runner-up with a time of 3:26.88. That group includes Rhynes, Tremain Gray, Lakievin Richardson and Lindsay. The Newcastle team of Rhett Carter, Colllin Seely, Inigo Burguete and Coleman Pueppke won that race in 3:24.97.
Ada had two relay teams finish fourth at the regional meet.
In the 4x200 Meter Relay, the team of Rhynes, Gavin Hamilton, Gray and Andrew Hughes finished with a time of 1:30.42. And the AHS squad of Kaden Oliphant, Timothy Butler, Elliot Riden and Shawn Walker finished the 4x800 Relay race with a time of 9:11.69.
Ada’s 4x100 Relay entrant finished fifth with a time of 43.87 and qualified for state. They include Rhynes, Hamilton, Gray and Lakievin Richardson.
In the Pole Vault, Ada’s Johnathan Rooker finished fourth with a jump of nine feet even.
