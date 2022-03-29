PAULS VALLEY — It was a photo finish at the top of the team standings at last week’s Jack Hays Memorial Track Meet in Pauls Valley.
The Ada boys finished tied for first with Chickasha and Lindsay was an ever-so-close second when the dust had settled at the meet. Ada and Chickasha both compiled 82 points while Lindsay finished the meet with 81.5 points. Washington was a close fourth with 79 points and Putnam City North rounded out the Top 5 with 61 points.
Out of its numerous medalist, only Andrew Hughes brought home a gold medal after winning the high jump with a leap of 6-0.
Levi Lail finished second on the Shot Put with a throw of 45 feet and third in the discus with a toss of 126 feet. Gavin Gunter was third at 124 feet.
Ada 4x400 Relay team, consisting of Xander Rhynes, Kendra Grant, Devon MacCollister and Andrew Hughes, finished second.
Deante Lindsay was third in the long jump at 19 feet.
In the 300 Hurdles, Ada’s Darius Gilmore finished third and Lindsay was fourth.
Ada’s 4x100 and 800 Meter Relay squads both finished third. Both relay teams include Rhynes, Hughes, MacCollister and Grant.
The Cougar track team is back in action Friday at Marietta High School.
