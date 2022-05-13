The Ada High School boys tennis team breezed to a Class 5A Regional championship Monday at the Ada Tennis Center.
Ada won first place in three of the four divisions and was runner-up in the other.
The Cougars finished with 34 total points, while Crossings Christian was second at 29. The Ardmore Tigers settled in at third place with a score of 23.
In No. 1 Singles, Halston Redwine rolled past Alex Pavel of Ardmore 6-3, 6-0 in the championship match.
It was almost the same for Ada’s Drew Lillard in No. 2 Singles as he bested Jake Waggoner of Crossings Christian 6-2, 6-0 in the title matchup.
The Ada team of Brady Bacon and Boady Ross knocked off Zander Nelson and Jackson Strunk of Crossings Christian 6-4, 6-0 for first place in No. 2 Doubles.
And in a match that could have gone either way, Gavin Clark and Parker Dillon of Crossings Christian turned back Ada’s Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson by a 7-6, 6-2 count.
The Cougars are off to the Class 5A State Tennis Tournament today and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. Ada will be searching for its 15th overall state title and first since the 2019 season.
Crossings Christian won the Class 5A state championship last spring. There was no tennis in 2020 due to the pandemic and Ada was a heavy favorite to repeat as state champs.
————o———
BOYS
May 9
Class 5A Regional
At Ada
Team Standings
1. ADA 34
2. Crossings Christian 29
3. Ardmore 23
4. Durant 17
5. Midwest City 15
6. McAlester 14
7. Western Heights 12
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Alex Pavel (Ardmore) 6-3, 6-0 (1st Place)
2. Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Jake Waggoner (Crossings Christian) 6-2, 6-0 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Gavin Clark/Parker Dillon (Crossings Christian) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 7-5, 6-2 (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) def. Zander Nelson/Jackson Strunk (Crossings Christian) 6-4, 6-0 (1st Place)
