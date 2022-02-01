For almost 27 minutes, Ada and Shawnee were locked in a back-and-forth battle Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
However, the Cougars put together a pivotal 11-0 run to break up the close game and knock off the Wolves 72-64.
Ada improved to 8-9 on the year heading into a Saturday afternoon road trip to Hugo. Shawnee, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A East, fell to 9-9.
In the girls game, the Lady Cougars got off to a quick start before easing past Shawnee 60-48.
Coach Christie Jennings’ bunch — ranked No. 7 in Class 4A — won for the 9th straight time to improve to 13-3. The Lady Wolves — No. 10 in the Class 5A East rankings — slipped to 7-10.
BOYS
Ada 72, Shawnee 64
The Cougars had fallen short in several of these tight contests against ranked teams, but head coach Kyle Caufield knew it was only a matter of time before his team turned the tables.
“It was a great way to bounce back after the loss to McAlester. We did a good job of closing quarters against Shawnee,” Caufield said. “We have been so close to turning the corner and finishing the tough games and we did that on Friday night.”
The talented Shawnee squad had won five out of its past six games entering Friday night’s fray. After a bucket by senior star Tanner Morris, the Wolves led 54-51 at the 6:46 mark of the fourth quarter.
Ada then proceeded to take control. The Cougar reeled off 11 straight points.
A put-back by post player Josh Murray started the pivotal run that also included a put-back by Devon MacCollister, an alley-oop basket from Jack Morris to Andrew Hughes, a nifty baseline drive by MacCollister and a 3-pointer from Camryn Reed that put Ada ahead 62-54 with 2:38 to play.
Shawnee got within six at 68-62 after a record-breaking 3-pointer from Morris (more on that later), but MacCollister drained four straight free throws to help ice the game and put some icing on his own huge night. The Ada sophomore finished with a game-high 29 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor and 11-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line. He also hit a pair of 3-pointers and had five rebounds.
Reed scored 18 points, including a 4-of-5 showing from 3-point territory. He went 4-of-4 from the free-throw stripe and also had six rebounds.
Hughes made every one of his shots. He finished 4-of-4 from the floor and hit a pair of free shots to finish with 10 points.
Morris followed with nine points, four rebounds and five assists, while Murray chipped in six points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Shawnee’s Morris led his team with 24 points and made school history with his final 3-point basket. He became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,108 points with plenty more of the season to play. A bushel of those points came during his four seasons visiting the Cougar Activity Center.
“I’ve probably played more games in this gym than I have at home,” he quipped.
Jaylon Orange, another standout SHS senior familiar with Ada’s faithful fans, exploded for 21 points off the bench. He violated a team rule and was held out of the starting lineup for approximately the first six minutes of the contest. Orange sank four 3-pointers.
The Cougars shot a blistering 24-of-40 (60%) from the field and were 7-of-13 (53.9%) from 3-point territory. They also hit 17-of-21 (81%) from the free-throw line.
It’s worthy to note that 11 of the last 13 games between the Shawnee and Ada boys have been decided by fewer than 10 points. The last meeting wasn’t one of the close ones. In a Shawnee home game on Dec. 14, the Wolves defeated the Cougars 75-54.
GIRLS
Ada 60, Shawnee 48
The Cougars started off en fuego, racing to an early 15-6 lead. After Shawnee had trimmed the AHS advantage to 19-14, a game-changing 11-0 Ada jaunt pushed the Cougar advantage to 30-13. Abbey Strong capped the surge with a 3-pointer at the 5:15 mark of the second period.
Ada led 32-17 at halftime and shot 11-of-19 (57.9%) from the field during the first two periods. Freshman sharpshooter Sania Richardson scored 16 of her game-high 22 points before the break.
“We started off really hot. We started off offensively and defensively pretty good,” Jennings said. “Then we kind of hit a wall. Things weren’t coming as easy to us as they were earlier in the game. But kudos to Shawnee. They were throwing some shots in we hadn’t seen them make.”
After a steal and layup by Carizma Nelson, Ada was still on top 41-25 late in the third period.
The Lady Wolves were able to get within single digits after a bucket by Anneca Anderson with 1:20 left in the game before Ada salted away the victory with six straight free throws — four by Amaya Frizell and two by Strong.
Richardson had five rebounds and four assists to go with her point total.
Frizell was next with 14 points, four rebounds and six steals. Shayla Wofford had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots before fouling out for the home team.
Ansley Orrell led Shawnee with 12 points, while Tristyn Napier followed with eight points and five rebounds before fouling out. Anderson and Aniya Elix both scored seven points for the visitors. Anderson also had a game-best seven rebounds.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Friday, Jan. 28
At Ada
Ada 72, Shawnee 64
SHAWNEE 13 19 18 14 — 64
ADA 16 18 15 23 — 72
SHAWNEE: Tanner Morris 9-16, 4-5, 24; Jaylon Orange 8-17, 1-2, 21; Kayden Shaw 2-4, 4-5, 8; Jalen Wicks 2-7, 2-2, 6; T.J. Bishop 1-5, 1-4, 3; Daytain Patton 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 23-50, 12-18, 64.
ADA: Devon MacCollister 8-9, 11-13, 29; Camryn Reed 5-10, 4-4, 18; Andrew Hughes 4-4, 2-2, 10; Jack Morris 4-12, 0-0, 9; Josh Murray 3-4, 0-1, 6. Totals: 24-40, 17-21, 72.
Turnovers: Shawnee 14, Ada 18.
Steals: Shawnee 14 (Morris 3, Shaw 3); Ada 4.
Rebounds: Shawnee 26 (Morris 6); Ada 27 (Murray 7).
3-point goals: Shawnee 6-20 (Orange 4-9, Morris 2-6); Ada 7-13 (Reed 4-6, MacCollister 2-3, Morris 1-4).
Fouled out: Patton (S).
GIRLS
Friday, Jan. 28
At Ada
Ada 60, Shawnee 48
SHAWNEE 13 4 12 19 — 48
ADA 21 11 12 16 — 60
SHAWNEE: Ansley Orrell 4-12, 2-2, 12; Tristyn Napier 2-4, 4-4, 8; Aniya Elix 3-6, 0-0, 7; Anneca Anderson 3-7, 1-2, 7; Amaya Martinez 1-4, 4-7, 6; Tylyn Thurman 2-4, 0-0, 5; Jocelyn Williams 1-2, 0-0, 3. Totals: 16-40, 11-15, 48.
ADA: Sania Richardson 7-12, 6-8, 22; Amaya Frizell 4-13, 4-7, 14; Shayla Wofford 4-4, 2-4, 10; Abbey Strong 1-4, 2-2, 5; Jakobi Williams 2-6, 0-0, 4; Jamieson Emarthle 1-2, 1-1, 3; Carizma Nelson 1-5, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-46, 15-22, 60.
Turnovers: Shawnee 21, Ada 14.
Steals: Shawnee 4, Ada 13 (Frizell 6).
Rebounds: Shawnee 28 (Anderson 7); Ada 35 (Three with 5).
3-point goals: Shawnee 5-18 (Orrell 2-8, Thurman 1-3, Elix 1-4, Williams 1-1); Ada 5-20 (Richardson 2-4, Frizell 2-7, Strong 1-4).
Fouled out: Napier (S); Wofford (A).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.