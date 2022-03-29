NOBLE — The Ada High School girls soccer team won its final two matches at the Rose Rock Tournament in Noble and brought home the consolation championship.
Ada defeated Miami 2-0 on Saturday in the consolation title game and had knocked off the Noble JV squad 2-1 in overtime on Friday. The Lady Cougars improved to 5-3 in the spring.
The Ada boys also brought home some hardware. The Cougars finished second in the tournament after host Noble edged Ada 1-0 in Saturday’s title game. Ada defeated old rival Ardmore 3-1 in a Friday night semifinal contest.
The Cougars now stand at 4-4 on the season, while the Bears improved to 6-1. No information was received about the Ada-Noble boys match.
Both Ada squads host district foe Harrah today at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Ada 2, Miami 0
Junior midfielder Angie Long scored both Ada goals and the AHS defense — including goalkeeper Mikkiya Sloan — kept the Lady Wardogs off the scoreboard. Sloan was named to the all-tournament team.
“We out-possessed them for most of the game and played with the grit and energy that Ada soccer is known for,” said Ada girls coach Hannah McCullough.
Long’s first goal came off a kick by her left foot from around 30 yards away and she added a second goal via a free kick from around the same distance.
Ada’s run to the consolation championship wasn’t without some adversity.
“My girls faced several challenges this weekend. We battled injuries, played with a different starting lineup for all three games and switched up formations the morning of Saturday’s game,” McCullough said. “However, these girls push through adversity and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Ada 2, Noble JV 1 (OT)
Ada was originally scheduled to play Guthrie but the Lady Jays dropped out of the tournament.
Noble JV grabbed an early 1-0 lead before Ada tied the game when Angie Long scored on a penalty kick.
In overtime, Mckayla Rios, Maryanne Criswell and Konner Bickerstaff all made penalty kicks and Noble missed its third attempt to give Ada the victory.
BOYS
Ada 3, Ardmore 1
Sam Rhynes, Blake Vick and Jonah Ascension all scored goals in the Cougars’ Friday morning semifinal victory over the Tigers.
“We controlled most of the game but we were very tired and beat up when they came off of the field due to the late game (Thursday) night,” Ada boys coach Cole Jones said. “I was happy with how we fought through it. The back line really showed up today and was very solid held down by Saul and Augustin Palma. It was a good win.”
