Ada sophomore pitcher Zach Carroll followed his successful freshman campaign with a dominant start to the 2019 regular season.
Carroll struck out 10 and walked three in five shutout innings to help the Ada High Baseball team blank Pauls Valley 9-0 on a cool Friday evening at Cougar Field.
Ada (1-0) travels to Madill at 4:30 p.m. today.
Carroll helped his own cause by getting two of Ada’s four hits in the game. He finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Hunter Condon pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Ada, striking out the side in the bottom of the sixth.
Ada scored three runs in the bottom of the first, tacked on a single run in the second and ended the game via the run-rule with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth.
Jaycob Gray was hit by a pitch three times, Bo Charboneau scored two runs and John Boon had two RBIs.
