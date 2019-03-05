Cougar shut out Pauls Valley in season-opener

Ada sophomore Jaycob Gray was hit by a pitch three times during the Cougars’ 9-0 win over Pauls Valley Friday evening at Cougar Field. Ada travels to Madill at 4:30 p.m. today.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Ada sophomore pitcher Zach Carroll followed his successful freshman campaign with a dominant start to the 2019 regular season.

Carroll struck out 10 and walked three in five shutout innings to help the Ada High Baseball team blank Pauls Valley 9-0 on a cool Friday evening at Cougar Field.

Carroll helped his own cause by getting two of Ada’s four hits in the game. He finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Hunter Condon pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Ada, striking out the side in the bottom of the sixth.

Ada scored three runs in the bottom of the first, tacked on a single run in the second and ended the game via the run-rule with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth.

Jaycob Gray was hit by a pitch three times, Bo Charboneau scored two runs and John Boon had two RBIs.

