Cougar golfers runners-up at Del City event

OKLAHOMA — The Ada High School boys golf team finished second at the 2021 Del City Invitational hosted by the Trosper Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Storm won the title with a blistering score of 308 followed by Ada at 324, Edmond Memorial, Moore and Yukon with 328s and Westmoore at 329.
“This was another tournament in which I am pretty happy with the final result, but not real happy with how we played,” said Ada head coach Robert Powell. “We played well in spurts, then bad in spurts.”
Gus Fritz of Shawnee won the medalist title with a 69. Mason Sebrant of Southmoore and Christian Urnn’e of Moore both shot 75s and tied for second while OKC Storm teammates Bryce Cole and Drew Hansen were tied four fourth with identical scores of 76.
Ada was led by seniors Mack Weems and David Johnson who both carded 80s. Junior Derek Layton was a stroke behind at 81 followed by Micahel Huff at 83 and David Anderson at 88.
“We are improving a little each week, but it needs to get much better over the next two weeks before we hit our regional tournament,” Powell said.
The Cougars are back in action on April 19 when they travel to the Dornick Hills Golf Course to compete in the Ardmore Invitational.
