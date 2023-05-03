ARDMORE — The Ada High School golf team finished two spots from qualifying as a team for the Class 4A State Tournament Monday at a tough regional tournament held Monday at the Lake Murray Golf Course.

Private school powerhouse Heritage Hall ran away with the regional championship after turning in a team score of 312-306—618. Tuttle was runner-up but finished well behind the Chargers with a 333-332—665. Blanchard nabbed the third state-tournament bid from the regional, finishing in third place with a score of 350-334—684.

Newcastle was fourth at 361-352—713 and the Cougars settled in the fifth spot.

“We struggled as a team overall, but did manage to still finish in fifth place,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell. “We needed to be in the Top 3 to qualify for the state tournament.”

Ada freshman Couper Rogers shot a team-best 85-82—167 and qualified for the state tournament as an individual. The Class 4A State Tournament is scheduled for May 8-9 at the Weatherford Country Club.

“I was very proud of Couper,” Powell said.

———o———

Monday, May 1

BOYS

Class 4A Regional

Lake Murray Golf Course

Team Standings

1. Heritage Hall 312-306-618

2. Tuttle 333-332-665

3. Blanchard 350-334-684

4. Newcastle 361-352-713

5. ADA 361-365-726

6. Chickasha 415-383-798

7. Cache 421-386-807

8. Madill 413-419-832

9. Bridge Creek 451-414-865

10. Elgin 455-435-890

11. Tecumseh NA

 

Ada Individual Results

Couper Rogers 85-82-167

Cooper Patterson 90-90-180

Braxton Elkins 89-95-184

Carter Kenley 97-98-195

Michael Muse 113-112-225

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

