ARDMORE — The Ada High School golf team finished two spots from qualifying as a team for the Class 4A State Tournament Monday at a tough regional tournament held Monday at the Lake Murray Golf Course.
Private school powerhouse Heritage Hall ran away with the regional championship after turning in a team score of 312-306—618. Tuttle was runner-up but finished well behind the Chargers with a 333-332—665. Blanchard nabbed the third state-tournament bid from the regional, finishing in third place with a score of 350-334—684.
Newcastle was fourth at 361-352—713 and the Cougars settled in the fifth spot.
“We struggled as a team overall, but did manage to still finish in fifth place,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell. “We needed to be in the Top 3 to qualify for the state tournament.”
Ada freshman Couper Rogers shot a team-best 85-82—167 and qualified for the state tournament as an individual. The Class 4A State Tournament is scheduled for May 8-9 at the Weatherford Country Club.
“I was very proud of Couper,” Powell said.
Monday, May 1
BOYS
Class 4A Regional
Lake Murray Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Heritage Hall 312-306-618
2. Tuttle 333-332-665
3. Blanchard 350-334-684
4. Newcastle 361-352-713
5. ADA 361-365-726
6. Chickasha 415-383-798
7. Cache 421-386-807
8. Madill 413-419-832
9. Bridge Creek 451-414-865
10. Elgin 455-435-890
11. Tecumseh NA
Ada Individual Results
Couper Rogers 85-82-167
Cooper Patterson 90-90-180
Braxton Elkins 89-95-184
Carter Kenley 97-98-195
Michael Muse 113-112-225
