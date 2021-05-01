Cougar golfers compete well at tough Guthrie tournament

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsAda junior Derek Layton shot a season-best 80 in the first round of the Guthrie Bluejay Bash held Thursday at the Lake Hefner Golf Club in Oklahoma City. Layton and his AHS teammates now head to a Class 4A Regional Tournament Monday at the Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Competing against some of the best golf teams in the state, the Ada Cougars finished 11th at the 2021 Guthrie Blue Jay Bash held Thursday at the Lake Hefner Golf Club in Oklahoma City.

Ada (No. 4 in Class 4A) shot a two-round score of 320-309—629 to finish in the 11th spot. Christian Heritage — ranked No. 1 in Class 3A — won the championship with a two-day score of 570, Elk City (No. 5 in Class 4A) was second at 579 and Norman (No. 8 in Class 6A) and Choctaw tied for third at 593.

The Cougars finished just five strokes behind Jenks, which was 10th at 624.

“I was fairly happy with the way we played today against a very strong field of teams,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell.

Bixby (No. 12 in Class 6A), Heritage Hall (No. 2 in Class 4A) and Edmond Santa Fe (No. 13 in Class 6A) were all tied for fifth with identical scores of 596.

Drew Goodman of Christian Heritage won the medalist crown with a two-round total of 131. Matt Smith of Heritage Hall was second at 137 and Tres Hill of Elk City was third at 138.

Seniors Mack Weems and Michael Huff led the way for Ada with scores of 152. Weems went 74-78, while Huff carded a 73-79.

“Mack and Michael both played well and there is still room for improvement with both of them,” Powell said.

Derek Layton followed with an 80-83—163, David Johnson shot an 86-80—166 and David Anderson rounded out the AHS scoring with an 82-85—167.

“Derek Layton had his best tournament round in the first round,” Powell said. It was a good tune-up for our regional.”

Ada will compete in a Class 4A Regional Monday at the Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford. Other teams in that regional include Blanchard, Cache, Chickasha, Elgin, Harrah, John Marshall, Tuttle and host Weatherford.

2021 Guthrie Blue Jay Bash

At Lake Hefner Golf Club

Team Standings

1. Christian Heritage 276 294 570

2. Elk City 287 292 579

3. Norman 300 293 593

4. Choctaw 299 294 593

5. Bixby 291 305 596

6. Ed. Santa Fe #1 292 304 596

7. Heritage Hall #1 306 290 596

8. Norman North #1 300 301 601

9. Duncan 309 304 613

10. Jenks #1 314 310 624

11. Ada 320 309 629

12. Ok. Christian School 319 313 632

13. Ed. Memorial #1 328 309 637

14. Norman North #2 321 316 637

15. Westmoore 320 317 637

16. Yukon 321 318 639

17. OKC Storm 314 329 643

18. Jenks #2 316 329 645

19. Enid 320 331 651

20. Piedmont 325 338 663

21. Bishop McGuiness 324 340 664

22. Moore 341 330 671

23. Ed. Santa Fe #2 336 338 674

24. Guthrie 338 341 679

25. Altus 335 349 684

26. Deer Creek 339 352 691

27. Stillwater 355 338 693

28. Heritage Hall #2 359 336 695

29. Noble 356 341 697

30. Ed. Memorial #2 357 343 700

31. Newcastle 368 382 750

32. Ardmore 379 387 766

33. PC North 388 381 769

34. Bethany 372 399 771

35. Guymon 392 403 795

36. Ponca City 401 396 797

37. Lawton Mac 403 412 815

 

Top 5 Individuals

Drew Goodman (Christian Heritage) 64 67 131

Matt Smith (Heritage Hall) 70 67 137

Tres Hill (Elk City) 68 70 138

Bryant Polhill (Ok. Christian School) 71 68 139

Gunner Williams (Choctaw) 71 69 140

 

Ada Individual Results

Mack Weems 74 78 152

Michael Huff 73 79 152

Derek Layton 80 83 163

David Johnson 86 80 166

David Anderson 82 85 167

