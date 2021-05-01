Cougar golfers compete well at tough Guthrie tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Competing against some of the best golf teams in the state, the Ada Cougars finished 11th at the 2021 Guthrie Blue Jay Bash held Thursday at the Lake Hefner Golf Club in Oklahoma City.
Ada (No. 4 in Class 4A) shot a two-round score of 320-309—629 to finish in the 11th spot. Christian Heritage — ranked No. 1 in Class 3A — won the championship with a two-day score of 570, Elk City (No. 5 in Class 4A) was second at 579 and Norman (No. 8 in Class 6A) and Choctaw tied for third at 593.
The Cougars finished just five strokes behind Jenks, which was 10th at 624.
“I was fairly happy with the way we played today against a very strong field of teams,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell.
Bixby (No. 12 in Class 6A), Heritage Hall (No. 2 in Class 4A) and Edmond Santa Fe (No. 13 in Class 6A) were all tied for fifth with identical scores of 596.
Drew Goodman of Christian Heritage won the medalist crown with a two-round total of 131. Matt Smith of Heritage Hall was second at 137 and Tres Hill of Elk City was third at 138.
Seniors Mack Weems and Michael Huff led the way for Ada with scores of 152. Weems went 74-78, while Huff carded a 73-79.
“Mack and Michael both played well and there is still room for improvement with both of them,” Powell said.
Derek Layton followed with an 80-83—163, David Johnson shot an 86-80—166 and David Anderson rounded out the AHS scoring with an 82-85—167.
“Derek Layton had his best tournament round in the first round,” Powell said. It was a good tune-up for our regional.”
Ada will compete in a Class 4A Regional Monday at the Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford. Other teams in that regional include Blanchard, Cache, Chickasha, Elgin, Harrah, John Marshall, Tuttle and host Weatherford.
2021 Guthrie Blue Jay Bash
At Lake Hefner Golf Club
Team Standings
1. Christian Heritage 276 294 570
2. Elk City 287 292 579
3. Norman 300 293 593
4. Choctaw 299 294 593
5. Bixby 291 305 596
6. Ed. Santa Fe #1 292 304 596
7. Heritage Hall #1 306 290 596
8. Norman North #1 300 301 601
9. Duncan 309 304 613
10. Jenks #1 314 310 624
11. Ada 320 309 629
12. Ok. Christian School 319 313 632
13. Ed. Memorial #1 328 309 637
14. Norman North #2 321 316 637
15. Westmoore 320 317 637
16. Yukon 321 318 639
17. OKC Storm 314 329 643
18. Jenks #2 316 329 645
19. Enid 320 331 651
20. Piedmont 325 338 663
21. Bishop McGuiness 324 340 664
22. Moore 341 330 671
23. Ed. Santa Fe #2 336 338 674
24. Guthrie 338 341 679
25. Altus 335 349 684
26. Deer Creek 339 352 691
27. Stillwater 355 338 693
28. Heritage Hall #2 359 336 695
29. Noble 356 341 697
30. Ed. Memorial #2 357 343 700
31. Newcastle 368 382 750
32. Ardmore 379 387 766
33. PC North 388 381 769
34. Bethany 372 399 771
35. Guymon 392 403 795
36. Ponca City 401 396 797
37. Lawton Mac 403 412 815
Top 5 Individuals
Drew Goodman (Christian Heritage) 64 67 131
Matt Smith (Heritage Hall) 70 67 137
Tres Hill (Elk City) 68 70 138
Bryant Polhill (Ok. Christian School) 71 68 139
Gunner Williams (Choctaw) 71 69 140
Ada Individual Results
Mack Weems 74 78 152
Michael Huff 73 79 152
Derek Layton 80 83 163
David Johnson 86 80 166
David Anderson 82 85 167
