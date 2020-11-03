The Ada High football team had a big pre-Halloween scare and made a valiant comeback attempt in the final minutes before dropping a 23-21 decision to Cushing Friday night at Norris Field.
No. 14 Cushing improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in District 4A-2 play, while the 13th-ranked Cougars fell to 4-4 and 3-3.
Ada won the turnover battle 2-1, but couldn’t get quite enough stops on defense and didn’t make quite enough plays on offense to get over the hump against the Tigers.
“Close games usually come down to who executes better and makes the fewest mistakes,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus. “Our players played and competed hard. We just came up short.”
The Cougar football camp got a big scare with 6:28 in the fourth quarter. Senior tailback Earltuan Battles hauled in a short pass and turned it into an 11-yard gain. But as he was being tackled, the front of a Cushing defender’s helmet struck the back of Battles’ helmet. Battles stayed face-first on the Norris Field turf for nearly 10 minutes while being checked out by medical officials. He was finally loaded onto a stretcher and taken via ambulance to a local hospital where he was later treated and released.
Ada fans received good news from Battles’ mother, Theresa Johnson, later that evening.
“Earl is home. Nothing was broken, just pain from the impact,” Johnson said via social media.
The concerned Cougars quickly regroup after Battles was taken away.
Trailing by nine, Ada completed a 14-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Zac Carroll to wideout Andrew Hughes. Philip Jones kicked the extra points and Ada pulled within 23-21 with 3:23 left in the game.
The Ada defense forced a Cushing punt and the Cougars had one final chance.
Carroll hit David Johnson with a 13-yard pass on first down, but the drive stalled after that and the Tigers hung on for the narrow victory.
Berus wasn’t surprised in the least that his club made one final push.
“Our players rallied well after the injury delay. They have a lot of care for each other,” he said.
Cushing got the ball to open the game and drove all the way down to the AHS 20 before Marcus Smith recovered a fumble by Cushing tailback Hayden Fry.
After a scoreless first quarter, there were plenty of fireworks in the second period.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard first when wide receiver Camden Crooks made a nice diving 26-yard touchdown reception from a delivery by quarterback Blaze Berlowitz at the 10:38 mark. The PAT kick was no good, leaving Cushing with a 6-0 lead.
Not to be outdone, Ada answered when Hughes made an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone on a 29-yard pass from Carroll — their first of three TD hookups on the night — and a Jones’ kick put the home team on top 7-6 with 7:28 left in the quarter.
Cushing again visited the red zone but this time the Tigers were forced to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Riley Matheson that put the visitors on top 9-7 with 3:28 left before halftime.
After a nice 34-yard kickoff return by Maximus Rhynes gave Ada good field position, the Cougar marched down the field and scored on a 7-yard TD toss from Carroll to Hughes that put Ada ahead 14-9 with just 29 seconds left in the first half.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, that was plenty of time for Berlowitz and company to zoom down the field. Berlowitz started the drive with a 30-yard pass to twin brother Brody Berlowitz and completed another pass to Crooks, who would have scored if not for the efforts of Ada defenders Jarron Christian and Carroll. But Fry trotted into the end zone from a yard out with no time showing on the clock and Cushing carried a 16-14 lead into the halftime break.
The Cougars looked like they would answer on their first possession of the third quarter but Crooks intercepted a Carroll pass in the end zone to end that drive.
Hughes continued his big night by making a diving interception of a Berlowitz pass on Cushing’s first second-half offensive drive.
Berlowitz bounced back and completed passes of 29 yards to Lane Yaunt and 17 yards to Crooks to help set up a 4-yard TD keeper that pushed the CHS lead to 23-14 and set up the frantic finish.
Berlowitz completed 20-of-28 passes for 255 yards to pace the Cushing offense. Fry added 74 yards on 26 carries.
Carroll went 14-of-26 through the air for 134 yards and Hughes hauled in four catches for 48 yards and the three scores. Battles rushed for 62 yards on 15 tries before leaving the contest with the injury.
Leading the Ada defense was Carroll with 8.5 tackles and Will Bailey who had eight stops. Rhynes and Cotie Bennett had seven tackles each.
The game was marred by penalties. Cushing finished with 11 for 96 yards and Ada collected 11 for 90 yards.
Ada’s trip to Classen SAS that was scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled so the Cougars are off until the playoffs. Berus and company will host a playoff game on Friday, Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.