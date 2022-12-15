The Ada High School boys and girls basketball teams both started off strong and finished off Durant in their first appearances of the season inside the Cougar Activity Center Tuesday night.
The Ada boys tackled the Lions 56-39 and the Ada girls shot past Durant 60-42 in the opener.
Both Cougar clubs are back on the road Friday, at Carl Albert in Midwest City. The Carl Albert boys are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and the Carl Albert girls are ranked No. 2.
BOYS
Ada 56, Durant 39
The Cougars improved to 4-2 on the year, while Durant left town at 2-4.
Ada jumped out to a 22-5 lead to start the game.
“I thought we played a good game defensively. We always preach compete on the defensive end of the floor,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield.
Ada led 31-16 at halftime before using a 19-13 run in the third period to boost its advantage to 50-29.
Caufield was happing to see shots starting to fall on the offensive end.
“I thought we did a great job of sharing the basketball offensively and did a great job of knocking down our open shots,” he said. “We did a great job of making the extra pass and the shots we couldn’t get to fall over the weekend went down last night. I was proud of our energy and effort all night.”
Carter Colombe hit a season-best four 3-points and scored 16 points to pace a balanced Ada offense. Deven MacCollister was right behind with 15 points and hit a pair of triples.
Andrew Hughes scored nine points and George Maddox was next with seven.
Ryder Jones hit a trio of 3-point baskets and led Durant with 13 points. Bryan Freeman just missed double figures with nine points.
GIRLS
Ada 60, Durant 42
Ada prevailed in a battle of ranked basketball squads.
The Lady Cougars, No. 18 in Class 4A, improved to 4-2, while Durant — No. 16 in Class 5A — dropped to 3-3.
Coach Christie Jennings’ club raced out to leads of 17-7 and 29-14 in the first half.
Durant responded with a 16-6 surge in the third quarter to trim the Ada advantage to 35-30 but the Lady Cougars ended the game on a dominant 26-12 volley.
Sania Richardson continued the hot start to her season, scoring a game-high 33 points. She hit a trio of 3-pointers and also ended up with five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Tyley Dotson followed with eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cougars, while Jakobi Williams scored six.
Rylynn Truett and Abbey Strong both hit 3-pointers for Ada.
Rylan Lain led the Lady Lions with 12 points and Addison Pettett also reached double figures with 10. Pettett hit three treys for the visitors.
