When the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic Board of Directors dropped its bombshell in mid-September and voted to cancel the 2020 girls holiday tournament due to COVID-19 concerns, Ada girls basketball head coach Christie Jennings was left in a tough spot.
Jennings had planned the early portion of her 2020-21 basketball schedule to prepare the Lady Cougars for the tough competition the Mid-America Tournament always features during the last week of December. It would have been the first Mid-America Classic appearance by the Lady Cougars since 2016.
So when the board of directors pulled the plug on this year's holiday tournament, Jennings set plans in motion to host her own tournament on Dec. 28-30.
That's how the 2020 Cougar Christmas Classic was born. One member of the media implored Jennings to name the tournament the 2020 COVID Cougar Christmas Classic, but to no avail.
The field includes Ada, Latta, Ardmore, Howe, Midwest City, the OKC Storm, Tuttle and Westmoore.
All games will be played inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Jennings said she had heard rumblings of some board members wanting to scrap the 2020 Mid-America Classic days and maybe weeks before the board of directors made it official with a 9-2 vote during a September meeting.
"When I started hearing the talk of possibly canceling Mid America, I panicked," Jennings told The Ada News. "I try to make our schedule to fit our tournaments each year. I also try to do that for the boys team as well. A lot of thought goes into the schedule each year. I had initially scheduled several games in December that would help have us ready to compete at the high level the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America requires."
Jennings then came up with the idea of bringing teams to Ada on the same dates as the Mid-America Tournament was planned.
"I decided I would try to throw something together rather just give up those dates. I know it was a hard call to make, and I understand where the (Mid-America) board is coming from. But selfishly, it was best for my team to be playing on December 28-30. That is the main reason I decided to put the Cougar Christmas Classic together," she said.
Jennings said she invited the seven other teams that were supposed to be in the Mid-America tournament — including the Vanoss Lady Wolves — to join the Cougar Christmas Classic, but most decided to opt-out.
"We reached out to every team that was scheduled to play in the Mid-America. Several committed and then retracted for reasons associated with COVID," Jennings explained.
"We waited on Sequoyah (Tahlequah) as long as we could, but we replaced them a few weeks ago with Westmoore. At that time, they didn't know if they would be allowed to play basketball and still don't from what I'm hearing," Jennings continued. "After many adjustments, we ended up with two original teams, Ada and Latta. Howe and Tuttle joined the field when the Arkansas Nike Tournament of Champions was canceled. We just started filing in the rest of the holes with quality teams."
Make no mistake about it, the Cougar Christmas Classic is loaded. Midwest City is ranked No. 9 in Class 6A, Ardmore is No. 4 in Class 5A, Ada is No. 8 in Class 4A, Latta is No. 2 in Class 2A and Howe is No. 4 in Class 2A.
"We have teams ranging from 2A-6A in the tournament. It will be super tough," Jennings said.
"This is a tournament that you don't seed. You just try to match teams up from different classes," she continued. "Everyone is ranked in the Top 10 of their class with the exception of the OKC Storm and Westmoore. The Storm is a very talented team who could give us all fits on a given night. Westmoore is rebuilding but will always be talented and very well-coached."
Jennings, Ada City Schools superintendent Mike Anderson and Athletic Director Bryan Harwell have already come up with COVID-19 safety protocols for the Cougar Christmas Classic.
"Hopefully this will be one of the safest tournaments in the state. We are playing in one game sessions. We will clear out the gym after each game so we can clean and sanitize," Jennings explained.
"It won't be the large crowd you are used to seeing at the TOC (Tournament of Champions) or the Mid-America Tournament. Only 125 tournament passes will be sold to each team. Fans will only be allowed to attend their team's game."
Jennings said, like all Ada athletic events, face masks will be required and fans will be asked to social distance.
"I can't say enough positive things about our administration. They let me take this tournament on in the most difficult of times," Jennings said. "Mr. Anderson and Mr. Harwell have both been in several meetings with me to get this set up. It would've been really easy to say no, but they wanted to try to do what was best for our team. Now we have to hope and pray that we all stay healthy and out of quarantine so we can play this tournament."
