NORMAN — The State Fair of Texas was officially canceled Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials say the annual Red River Showdown isn’t expected to be affected by the decision.
OU and Texas are scheduled to meet Saturday, Oct. 10. at the Cotton Bowl.
“We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one,” Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.”
Per a release from the State Fair of Texas, if football is played this season then “the schools will be playing in the Cotton Bowl as scheduled.”
The cancellation comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Texas. There have been over 200,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far in the Lone Star State with more than 8,000 new cases being reported on July 1 and July 4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently mandated that citizens wear face masks in public to help slow the spread of the disease.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte also announced on Tuesday the program is still planning on playing Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl this season.
“Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on the cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that,” Del Conte released in a statement. “We know the decision to cancel the fair was an extremely difficult one for everyone involved and that we are dealing with a very fluid situation during these unprecedented times. But as we’re doing with all of our fall season planning, we will continue to monitor the situation closely, work through contingencies and make the best possible decisions we can with the healthy, safety and well-being of everyone involved our number one priority.”
