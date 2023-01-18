Cotton Blossoms shoot past ECU women

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Arkansas-Monticello took advantage of the cold-shooting East Central University women’s basketball team and raced past the Tigers 73-53 Saturday afternoon inside Steelman Field House.
The Cotton Blossoms improved to 6-8 overall and 3-5 in the Great American Conference, while ECU dropped to 4-8 and 1-7.
“We have to find a rhythm in offense and figure out ways to score,” said ECU head coach Heather Hurt. “Unfortunately, we continue to have difficulty scoring. I need to put our players in better spots to score and they need to step up and make shots.”
The Tigers had a 1-0 pre-game lead after a clock violation on the Cotton Blossoms resulted in a technical foul before tip-off.
However, once the game got started, UAM opened with a 5-0 run and eventually stretched it to 11-6 with three minutes left in the period. After three made free throws from Mackenzie Crusoe and Emily Wilson, ECU would trail UAM 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cotton Blossoms came out of the gate hot to start the second quarter as they would hold the Tigers scoreless for nearly five minutes while earning eight straight points to lead 21-9.
UAM continued to pull away by outscoring ECU 24-12 to build a 35-21 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Izzy Cummins opened with a quick 3-pointer to get the ECU offense going. The Tigers improved on their third-period shooting, but the Cotton Blossoms still held onto a 20-point lead (58-38) heading into the final quarter of action.
Cummins hit her second 3-pointer of the evening at the eight-minute mark and would go on to score 12 of the 15 points for the Tigers in the fourth quarter. Gabby Cummins would hit the last triple of the game.
“We had many bright spots, but Monticello’s toughness and physicality took over the game,” said Hurt.
Izzy Cummins led the Tigers tonight with a season-high 15 points. She went 5-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-8 from the three-point line. The rest of the team combined to go 4-of-20 from the 3-point arc.
Emily Wilson scored nine points, while Mackenzie Crusoe and Ashlyn Evans-Thompson each had eight points.
East Central shot just 26.4% overall compared to 47.3% shooting by the Cotton Blossoms.
The Tigers will try to turn things around when Northwestern visits the Kerr Activities Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
