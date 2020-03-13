The Latta High School girls basketball team was just outside of Norman on their way to what was expected to be an epic showdown with old rival Dale at the Class 2A State Tournament when the news started trickling in.
One of the Lady Panthers noticed on Twitter that the Class 2A boys state tournament might be canceled.
Head coach Bruce Plunk sent a text to Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Associated representative David Glover inquiring about the status of the 2A girls state tourney.
“His response was “shutting things down, press conference at 12:30,” Plunk told The Ada News.
Plunk texted back and asked Glover if that was the case for all sites, but he never got an answer by the time the Latta bus arrived at Mustang High School, the site of the girls 2A State Tournament.
Plunk and the Lady Panthers were greeted by a security guard upon arrival and that was actually who officially delivered the bad news that the OSSAA has postponed all the state tournaments — from Class 2A to Class 6A.
A press conference led by OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson followed, delivering the organization’s message to all its member schools — due to the public health concern, the state tournaments would not go on as planned this weekend.
“He told us they had canceled activities all across the state,” Plunk said. “We waited and watched David Jackson’s press conference. We’re frustrated. You’re mentally prepared and now you get let down. We’re frustrated, but we’ll live.”
Plunk said his players were stunned at the bad news.
“They were disappointed and there was some disbelief,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic is the ugly culprit.
Many feel like the OSSAA’s announcement was directly tied to the Oklahoma City Thunder being forced to cancel its home game against Utah Wednesday night at the last minute — the starting lineups had already been announced — after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA quickly put the remainder of its regular season on hold.
All throughout the day Wednesday numerous NCAA sporting events were scrapped — March Madness and all spring sports — as well as other non-sports gatherings around the Sooner State.
Plunk tried to remain optimistic that his Lady Panthers would eventually get to battle for a state championship. He hoped the OSSAA would follow in the footsteps of Texas where their state championships continued without most fans.
“They are letting just certain immediately family in. We’re kind of hoping for that. It’s just a waiting game now,” he said.
Plunk pointed out that the OSSAA would take a giant financial blow if the state tournaments never get played.
“They really need to get it cleared up so they can get these arenas full. This is a cash cow (for the OSSAA) this weekend. This is their money-maker weekend with Classes 2A to 6A playing in both cities (OKC and Tulsa). They’re trying to do what is right for the health of all these kids but their budget will be taking a major hit,” he said.
Plunk said he and his team are going to go back to business as usual, at least for the foreseeable future.
“We hope to know more (Friday) and go from there. We’re going to practice at 10 o’clock just like things were on go still,” he said.
Unhappy birthday to Hurt
This wasn’t quite the way Vanoss girls coach Jonathon Hurt expected to celebrate his birthday. Instead of helping his top-ranked Lady Wolves begin a quest for a state championship, he had to become a part-time counselor to his players.
“It’s hard to look at these girls in the locker room and not shed a few tears for them,” he said. “I”m sure a lot of coaches are sharing those same sentiments today.”
Hurt isn’t quite as optimistic about the basketball state tournaments resuming.
“They’re canceling due to the coronavirus which has a two-week incubation period. There’s no way they could start activities up within that time and feel good about it,” he explained. “If things extrapolate here like they have in other countries, it will only get worse before it gets better.”
A parent’s perspective
Former Ada High School girls basketball coach Michelle Shannon now wears a very different hat. She’s a senior mom.
Her son, Jake Shannon, is a member of the Ada High School boys basketball team that was supposed to compete in the Class 4A State Tournament.
“As a parent, it’s disappointing for my son. I hope they reschedule it and not cancel it completely. That would be a horrible end to my son’s senior year,” she said.
Michelle Shannon has been a local educator for 26 years. She currently teaches in the Alternative Education School at Ada High and is an assistant high school track coach.
“They worked so hard to get there and something like this would really leave a mark on his senior season,” she lamented. “I certainly hope they allow them to play the games — even if they did it in a situation where just their parents could come. For the kids I hate it. It makes my heart sad.”
When asked if she was afraid of contracting the coronavirus, she shook her head no.
“I’m not scared of this dang virus. I’m a public school teacher. My immune system is rock solid,” she said, only half-joking.
