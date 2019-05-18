Ada freshman Kaden Cooper didn’t join the varsity squad until late, but he showed signs of a bright future almost every time he stepped on the floor for the Cougars.
Cooper, the 2019 Ada News All-Area Boys Freshman of the Year, scored 31 points and had 21 rebounds, nine assists and 10 steals over the course of the Cougars’ final 13 games of the season.
He shot 37.5 percent from the field and hit 6-of-8 free throws he attempted.
Ada head coach Garland Parks looks forward to seeing how Cooper grows as a player.
“Kaden has unlimited potential. His athleticism and length enable him to be successful on both ends of the floor,” he said.
Getman gets girls award
Stratford’s Jayden Getman was a dominant force for the Lady Bulldogs this season.
The Ada News’ All-Area Girls Freshman of the Year averaged 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25 games for her team.
“She may be the best freshman I’ve coached. She’s in the top three, I’ll put it that way. But I’ve never had a freshman girl that’s averaged 17 points a game,” said Stratford girls coach Mark Savage.
Getman also went 18-of-34 from 3-point range and shot 74 percent from the free-throw line.
“She had a great year. She’s a special player, and her work ethic is great. She’s a coach’s dream,” Savage said.
The Stratford camp thought Getman’s season had ended just before the holidays in December.
“She had a knee taken out the game before Christmas, and we thought we may have lost her,” Savage explained. “But it was a severe bone bruise, and she dealt with that the whole second half of the season. She’s a tough kid.”
