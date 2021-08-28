ROFF — Freshman Keith Cook came up big for the Byng Pirates Thursday against Asher in the first round of the 42nd Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Cook blasted an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to knot the score at 9-9 and later scored the game-winning run on a passed ball in the Pirates heart-pounding 10-9 win over the Indians.
Coach Shawn Streater’s club, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 9-2 on the year with the victory and was scheduled to face Ft. Cobb-Broxton (No. 7 in Class B) in a big semifinal showdown Friday night. Asher, No. 15 in Class B, dropped to 1-5 and was set to face Stonewall in an elimination contest on Friday.
The tournament continues today with games at noon (consolation championship), 2 p.m. (third place) and 4 p.m. (championship).
Asher jumped out to leads of 8-5 and 9-8 but couldn’t hold on.
Byng compiled 10 hits in the contest, led by Cole Tracy who finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Cooper McCage finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Bo Boatwright went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, and RBI and a run scored, while Cook — the late-game hero — went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Caden Azlin finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks.
McCage swiped the mound win in relief of Azlin. He struck out four, walked three and gave up no earned runs in four innings.
Garrett Leba led an 11-hit Asher attack, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Trent Smith and Devon Lamb both went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jordyn Litson smacked a double and drove in four runs for Asher.
Dayton Fowler absorbed the mound loss for the Indians. He struck out six, walked four and allowed three earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Byng overcame four errors in the contest.
Latta pulls away from Calera
ROFF — Latta snapped a 6-6 tie with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and added four more in the fourth frame to upend Calera 14-6 Thursday evening in the first round of the 42nd Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Latta, No. 14 in Class A, improved to 7-2 on the year, while Calera — No. 11 in Class A — fell to 5-1.
Latta finished with nine hits, including two home runs by Kale Williams to lead off the first and second innings. Williams went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Justin Kiker finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Kaleb Goodwin went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Cooper Hamilton went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers. Tucker Abney walked three times and scored two runs.
LHS hurler Landon Wolfe pitched all five innings. He struck out one, walked one and surrendered five earned runs.
Two Calera pitchers combined for 10 walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts in four innings.
Latta was scheduled to meet Class B No. 1 Roff in a Friday night semifinal contest. Roff received a first-round bye when Varnum dropped out of the tournament.
