CHICKASHA — Hunter Condon and the Ada Cougars looked like they had things well in hand against host Chickasha in a key District 4A-2 matchup before things got interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Fightin’ Chicks scored three runs in their final at-bat before Condon and company finally closed the door on a 5-3 victory.
Coach Shane Coker’s club improved to 16-2 on the year and 7-0 in district play, while Chickasha dipped to 16-4 and 8-1. Blanchard (6-0) and Byng (4-0) are also undefeated in 4A-2 so far.
Ada hosted Classen SAS in a pair of district makeup games on Wednesday and travel to the Roff Festival on Saturday where they’ll tangle with the host Tigers at noon and Red Oak at 2 p.m.
Ada scratched for two runs against Chickasha in the top of the first inning.
John Davis Muse led off the game with a double to left field but CHS pitcher Braxton Givers then record two quick outs. However, Brodie Andrews came up with a run-scoring hit to put Ada on top 1-0.
Jack Morris then reached on an error before Sam Charboneau walked to load the bases. Caden Ross also drew a walk to force in Ada’s second run.
A walk, two hit batters and a costly CHS error led to three Ada run in the top of the seventh inning that put the Cougars on top 5-0.
Condon recorded two outs to start the bottom of the inning before things got dicey.
The Chicks used a walk and back-to-back singles by Cooper McKinney and Layton Bryan to load the bases. Two runs then scored on an Ada error that got the hosts within 5-2.
Joseph Victory followed with an RBI single to trim the Ada advantage to 5-3.
With the tying run at the plate, Condon struck out Givers to end the game. He piled up nine strikeouts, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run (Ada was charged with three errors) in a gusty complete-game effort. Givens was the losing pitcher. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed just two hits and one earned run in six innings. Bryan tossed the final frame for the Chicks.
Ada had just three hits in the contest, including a 2-for-4 outing by Andrews that included two RBIs and a run scored. John David Muse finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored for the visitors.
Bryan led Chickasha at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored in a six-hit offense. Bailey Silvas cracked a double for the Chicks.
