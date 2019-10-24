Comparing the Sooners and Kansas State

NORMAN — Following is a comparison of Oklahoma’s and Kansas State’s offense, defense and special teams:
Running game (Advantage: OU)
• Chris Klieman has maintained Kansas State’s run prowess in his first year as coach. The Wildcats average 197.2 yards rushing. But those totals have decreased over the last three games, leading into last week’s 94 yards on 33 carries against TCU. Oklahoma ranks seventh nationally with 273.6 yards per game and has a deep stable of options in the backfield, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. The difference in OU’s 2017 victory at K-State was running back Rodney Anderson.
Passing game (Advantage: OU)
• Hurts would have been a perfect 17 for 17 passing against West Virginia if not for a dropped pass, and OU is sixth nationally in passing yards (339.3 ypg) despite ranking 116th in total players. The Sooners are spreading the ball around evenly; receivers seem unbothered by it, and opposing defenses are kept guessing. K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson is completing 61 percent of his passes but has been intercepted just once.
Run defense (Advantage: OU)
• For as much as OU coaches have praised K-State’s defense, the Wildcats surrender almost 200 yards rushing per game. Oklahoma State put up 373 yards rushing against K-State on Sept. 28. The Sooners are allowing 127.7 rushing yards per game, but they have yet to face the Big 12’s top rushing teams: No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas State.
Pass defense (Advantage: KSU)
• K-State allows 152.5 yards passing per game, compared to OU’s 198.6. Baylor’s 268 yards passing are the most a K-State opponent has managed this season. Bowling Green threw for just 79 yards. The Wildcats also have five interceptions, compared to OU’s four. Of note: K-State’s secondary includes three native Oklahomans in cornerbacks Walter Neil and Darreyl Patterson (Lawton) and safety Wayne Jones (Owasso).
Special teams (Advantage: K-State)
• The Wildcats remain strong in this area, even after Bill Snyder’s departure. K-State kicker Blake Lynch was 6 of 7 on field goals, with a long of 46 yards. OU’s Gabe Brkic is a perfect 6 of 6 but hasn’t been tested from long range. OU gained its first special teams TD this season with Brayden Willis’ blocked punt and Austin Stogner’s recovery for a score last week. But the Wildcats have a special teams score, too — Malik Knowles’ 100-yard kickoff return.
Intangibles (Advantage: KSU)
• K-State hasn’t beaten OU in Manhattan since 1996. On one hand, the Sooners have a good track record in the Flint Hills area. On the other, K-State is due for a victory there. The Sooners’ 22-game true road win streak hangs in the balance. Bill Snyder Family Stadium will present the toughest non-neutral site setting OU’s seen this season. Players and coaches swear K-State’s defense is the toughest they’ve seen this fall
