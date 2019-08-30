Comparing the gap between Oklahoma and Houston

NORMAN — Following is a comparison of the Oklahoma and Houston football teams, who meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Norman.
Running game
(Advantage: OU)
• Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Houston’s D’Eriq King could each have big games on the ground. The difference rests in OU’s deep running back corps of Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks, T.J. Pledger and Rhamondre Stevenson. Both teams face turnover on the offensive line. Though the Sooners are replacing more up front, they seem better equipped to overcome that based on recent years. OU averaged 247 yards rushing last season.
Passing game
(Advantage: OU)
• Neither QB is a proven commodity in his current offense. Hurts enters his first season under Lincoln Riley’s system, while King is still getting his feet wet in Dana Holgorsen’s. Both coaches are capable of crafting personnel quickly, but even though Riley’s without Marquise Brown, one of OU’s best weapons the past two seasons, OU has more to work with — from the best receiver on the field, CeeDee Lamb, to the deeper group out wide.
Run defense
(Advantage: OU)
• OU struggled in this area a year ago but still allowed a shade under 160 yards per game on the ground. Houston was gashed for 221.3 yards rushing per game. OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s defensive scheme could be vulnerable to some big run plays, but the Sooners’ front seven, if nothing else, has experience. The Cougars are replacing a number of defenders and will have their hands full with the Sooner backfield.
Pass defense
(Advantage: Houston)
• OU ranked 129th nationally against the pass last year — 294 yards per game, the worst figure in Division I. They’ve changed things on the back end of the secondary with safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell slated to start. But the Sooners have a lot to prove here, and this is a big test right off the bat. King could have a field day. There are also depth concerns with defensive back Tre Norwood’s injury.
Special teams
(Advantage: Houston)
• The Sooners produced better kickoff return (22.7 to 21 yards per game) and punt return (14.5 to 9.8) numbers a year ago. But OU’s kicking situation is uncertain after it spent the past three years leaning on Austin Seibert in all three phases. Gabe Brkic (placekicker) and Reeves Mundschau (punter) are new to those spots. Houston punter Dane Roy (42 yards per kick) and field goal kicker Dalton Witherspoon (7 of 9 overall and 2 for 3 on field goals of more than 43 yards) are more proven.
Intangibles
(Advantage: OU)
• Houston pulled off a stunner with its 33-23 win over OU in Houston three seasons ago. Though that was technically a neutral site, it speaks to the difficulty visiting teams face in rowdy environments. The Sooners don’t lose in that scenario often — they’re 77-15-4 all-time opening the year at Owen Field. Couple that with a night game and what should be an electric crowd, and it’s a tall task for Houston.
