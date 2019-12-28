Running game (Advantage: OU)
• Both teams are a little shorthanded, with Oklahoma backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson suspended and the possibility lingering that LSU might not get starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire back. But the Sooners still have their starter in Kennedy Brooks, and Jalen Hurts has been a tough train to stop for some teams. OU leans more heavily on this aspect of its offense, averaging 251.2 rushing yards per game to LSU’s 167.5.
Passing game (Advantage: LSU)
• The Tigers rank second nationally in passing yards per game (386.8) and have thrown for more than 400 yards against four teams: Texas, Northwestern State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. LSU’s dominance — only three of its 13 wins have been decided by single digits — is rooted in quarterback Joe Burrow’s ability to stretch the field. Hurts’ passing numbers (3,634 yards, 32 touchdowns, 7 interceptions) are impressive, but he isn’t as dangerous as Burrow.
Run defense (Advantage: LSU)
• Outside of Ole Miss’ 402-yard rushing performance against the Tigers, this has been a stout area of LSU’s defense. The Rebels carried 44 times and scored 4 touchdowns on the ground in what looks like an anomaly. LSU’s last four opponents besides Ole Miss, which includes Alabama and Georgia, have totaled 3 TDs combined. No other opponent has totaled more than 146 yards rushing. OU isn’t far behind. LSU allows 119.6 yards rushing per game compared to the Sooners’ 132.1.
Pass defense (Advantage: LSU)
• OU allows 195.9 passing yards per game, which is better than LSU’s 221.7. But the Tigers have the nation’s best defensive back in safety Grant Delpit and they’ve intercepted 16 passes. Derek Stingley Jr. has six picks by himself; OU’s entire defense has seven this season. The Sooners are also limited with safety Delarrin Turner-Yell likely out with a collarbone injury. His position has been OU’s soft under belly all season, a place where experience and depth lack.
Special teams (Advantage: LSU)
• LSU’s Trey Palmer and Micah Baskerville have each returned a punt for a touchdown. The Tigers average 12.3 yards per punt return, which ranks 22nd nationally. OU hasn’t scored on a return this season, and while kicker Gabe Brkic has been phenomenal, making 17 of 17 field goals, LSU’s Cade York has been great too. He’s 21 of 25 on field goals, going 5 of 8 between 40-49 yards. He is 4 of 5 on kicks beyond 50 yards, with a long of 52.
Intangibles (Advantage: OU)
• Discussion the past few weeks has been all about LSU, its award-winning players and its impressive dominance this season. OU has no pressure to win Saturday because no one outside its locker room expects any differently. The Tigers are the mightier team, but OU will have the bigger chip on its shoulder. The Sooners also have experience on their side, with more players who’ve played on the national semifinal stage before. This is LSU’s first trip during the College Football Playoff era.
