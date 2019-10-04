Comparing OU and Kansas before game day

NORMAN — Taking a closer looks at Oklahoma’s matchup with Kansas this weekend:
Running game (Advantage: OU)
• Oklahoma’s averaging eight yards per carry behind running backs Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks, Rhamondre Stevenson and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Stevenson has been the biggest surprise, finding the end zone four times in four games after transferring from junior college. Kansas had run success last season with Pooka Williams, but as a sophomore Williams has been slowed by injury. Khalil Herbert had been KU’s leading rusher but left the team this week.
Passing game (Advantage: OU)
• Hurts’ pass efficiency rating is the nation’s best at 249.9. KU quarterback Carter Stanley’s is 143.47. The Sooners average 375 yards passing, good for fourth nationally. The Jayhawks’ leading receiver, Andrew Parchment, has 377 yards through five games. Both teams like to throw and run fairly evenly, but expect Hurts to thrive through the air for about three quarters before the backups enter.
Run defense (Advantage: OU)
• KU is one of the nation’s worst at stopping the run, surrendering 211.4 yards per game. Only a handful of teams have been less successful than the Jayhawks. OU allowed nearly 350 yards rushing — at Owen Field — in this game last season and still ranks just 70th nationally. But the Sooners have been better and aren’t as vulnerable as KU.
Pass defense (Advantage: OU)
• Passing yards allowed per game can be deceptive this early in the season — see Texas Tech, which came into last week’s game No. 3 nationally in that category but surrendered 443 yards passing to the Sooners. Still, OU has shown promise against the pass; it ranks 27th in the nation after playing Tech and teams coached by Dana Holgorsen and Chip Kelly. KU is allowing 213 passing yards per game, which hints at a long day for the Jayhawks.
Special teams (Advantage: OU)
• OU has a better return game, which is about all that separates the teams here. OU’s field-goal kicking situation is up in the air between Gabe Brkic — who was 2 for 2 last week — and Calum Sutherland (2 for 4 on the year). KU kicker Liam Jones is 4 of 6 without a make beyond 39 yards. OU punter Reeves Mundschau averages 45.8 yards per boot, and KU’s Kyle Thompson is at 45.9. Though Mundschau was electric last week, averaging 56.7 yards on three kicks.
Intangibles (Advantage: KU)
• Will OU win this game? Yes. Do the Sooners deserve the benefit of the doubt on every available advantage? No, no one does. OU has several X-factors working against its favor. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium drew fewer than the announced attendance of 22,854 when the teams met in 2017. The venue will lack energy for a morning kickoff, which doesn’t help the Sooners, who must be patient ahead of next week’s monster showdown with Texas in Dallas.
