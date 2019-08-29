Colts rally around new QB

INDIANAPOLIS – The pastor in Frank Reich was evident Monday as he addressed the media before the Indianapolis Colts’ first practice since Andrew Luck’s stunning retirement.
The head coach often seemed to be talking directly to the cameras as he recounted the morning team meeting and the message shared by general manager Chris Ballard and himself.
It was a sermon delivered to a grieving fan base with an unmistakable message of hope.
Reich spoke of the paradox between honoring and respecting what Luck has meant to the Colts over the past seven years and being excited for the upcoming season that begins Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
He concluded with a callback to the climbing-Mount-Everest metaphor he used to bring the team out of its 1-5 funk a year ago, and he said Indianapolis is just starting its climb for 2019.
“There’s gonna be challenges along the way,” Reich said. “We know that for sure. That’s what climbing Mount Everest is all about. There’s nothing easy about it. Not one thing easy about it.
“But I can’t help but think back to an old saying that an old coach of mine used to say all the time, and that’s this: There’s no place I’d rather be than right here, right now.”
It remains to be seen what effect Reich’s message will have on his players on the field. But it’s already working in the locker room.
A healing needs to take place within the franchise as the shock of Luck’s retirement wears off and the reality of the road ahead becomes more clear.
Players have had more than two days to digest the news, and they’re ready to embrace new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
“We respect everything Andrew’s done,” linebacker Darius Leonard, one of the team’s youngest leaders, said. “We respect his decision. But now we’re focused on Jacoby being the starting quarterback, and we’re focused on winning these games.
“You can’t (dwell) on Andrew not being here. We’ve gotta learn how to go on and make plays with or without him. So that’s our motto.”
Fans are unlikely to hear a similar vocal rallying cry from Brissett.
It’s not in his nature, and he’s determined not to change as he adjusts to his new role as the public face of the franchise.
The Colts certainly don’t want him to.
Brissett leads in his own way, with a big personality that stretches well beyond the locker and a sharp and often pointed wit.
As the scout team quarterback a year ago, he was famous for talking trash to the defense during practice.
And the defenders ate it up.
“Yes, that’s why we love him,” Leonard said. “He’s a competitor. He’s definitely a competitor. So we love seeing him go out there and talk trash, too. It motivates us. It makes us push even harder. So that gives him a better look. We definitely love it.”
It’s a trait Brissett carried over from his days at North Carolina State.
There he used to pick on a young freshman receiver by the name of Nyheim Hines.
Now a running back in Indianapolis, Hines often lined up in the slot for the Wolfpack. And Brissett jokingly complained he couldn’t see the 5-foot-9 target when he ran crossing patterns in the middle of the field.
“But he always found me the ball when I was running across the middle,” Hines said Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Nothing wrong with that.”
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo said it’s not just the defense who hears it from Brissett. He’ll talk trash to anybody on the roster.
Even the media is a common target. Ask a bad question, and it’s a guarantee the 26-year-old quarterback will call it out.
He’s the same way in the locker room. Miss an assignment, and a player can expect an earful from Brissett.
“He’s a straight-shooting guy, and he likes to have fun,” Castonzo said. “And he’s confident. There’s not much to not like about him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.