Carter Colombe showed Ashton Bierce the way with an Eastbay.
Colombe put the ball through his legs and slammed it home for the only perfect score of the night and that final dazzling dunk helped the Ada High product edge Bierce — who plays basketball at Stonewall — to claim the 2023 Ada News All-Star Classic Slam Dunk championship Monday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Colombe took off from the 3-point line, leaped in the air, moved the ball under his leg and threw down the Eastbay dunk much to the delight of the All-Star Classic crowd.
Even Bierce knew that dunk probably did him in.
“I thought I was in the lead until his Eastbay. Man, he can jump,” Bierce said.
He was exactly right. After Bierce lobbed the basketball off the backboard and dunked it on this third attempt of the night, he had a three-dunk total of 74.5.
Colombe was standing at 46 after his first two slams and needed at least a 28.5 on his third try to catch Bierce. After the Eastbay, the panel of judges gave Bierce a perfect score of 30 to put him over the top with 76 total points.
Keith Cook of Ada was the other Slam Dunk Contest finalist and scored a 26 on his second dunk. He finished third with 66 overall points.
Riddle sizzles again in 3-point Shootout
Roff senior Easton Riddle defended his Ada News All-Star Classic 3-point Shootout, rolling to his second boys title.
Riddle made 17 triples in the one-minute finals, easily out-distancing Ada’s Carter Colombe, who was attempting to become a rare two-event champion. Colombe sank 11 3-pointers. Cooper Patterson of Ada was third with eight makes.
Riddle’s most impressive performance of the day came in the preliminary rounds, where he sank an incredible 15-of-17 3-pointers in just 30 seconds. Colombe sank eight in the first round.
“He was pumped. We were excited for him,” said Roff boys coach Larry Johnston.
Girls 3-point title
stays in Holdenville
A year after Holdenville sharpshooter Emmy Marriott put on a shooting clinic to capture the girls Ada News All-Star Classic 3-point Shootout championship, three Holdenville players battled it out in the finals Monday night.
Advancing to the finals were the HHS trio of sophomore Bella Smith, sophomore Allyson Inselman and junior Cylee Null.
Inselman made seven 3-pointers to lead the pack in the preliminary round and Null followed with six.
Smith edged out Byng’s Adyson Caton in a shoot-off to claim the third finalist spot.
Null got hot in the 3-point Shootout finals, hitting 12 treys to win the contest. Smith had seven makes and Inselman went cold with only four baskets.
“We’re proud to have back-to-back winners,” said Holdenville head coach Dillon Snow. “People are asking is that’s all we do at Holdenville is shoot 3s.”
