Colombe steps up for Byng

As a new coach coming in to take over a tradition-rich boys basketball program like Byng, it had to be nice for Zack Samaha to have a strong group of freshmen sprinkled throughout his roster.
That freshman group was led by Carter Colombe, who averaged 11 points and four rebounds per game and was named the 2021 Ada News All-Area Boys Freshman of the Year.
“Carter really stepped up this year as a freshman and played a pivotal role in our team’s success on both ends of the floor,” Samaha said of his prize pupil. “Being counted on to be one of your team’s best players as a freshman is no easy task, but he played a crucial role in every game and rose to the occasion on a consistent basis.”
Colombe also shot 50% from the field, 32% from 3-point land, making 25 during his first varsity season.
“Throughout the season, his shot-making ability, rebounding, clutch shooting and unselfishness were instrumental in several of our victories,” Samaha said. “As the season progressed his confidence grew and he showed flashes of his enormous potential, and you could see him beginning to take the next step in his development.”
Then COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
The Pirates started having high expectations after winning nine of 11 games during the early portion of their post-holiday schedule. They won their own Byng Winter Classic championship before COVID-19 sucked the life out of the Byng team.
The Pirates had to be quarantined following the tournament and by the time they were cleared to return to the court, a number of their late-season opponents had to schedule. Never in Samaha’s wildest dreams could he have imagined his last regular season contest would be played on Jan. 23.
Byng missed its nine remaining games on its schedule and was rusty heading into the Class 4A playoffs, where the Pirates went 0-2 after a pair of close losses to Cache and Plainview.
Fortunately, Colombe will be back in the Pirate mix for three more years.
“He is a joy to be around both on and off the court and brings an infectious positive attitude to the team,” Samaha said. “He possesses loads of talent and his work ethic & development will directly impact how much our team improves for the future. I look forward to coaching him for the next three years and remaining in his life after his days at Byng.”
