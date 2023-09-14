Derek Collins admitted it kind of felt strange to be leading his Roff High School baseball team into battle against Latta Monday evening at Panther Park.
After all, he graduated from Latta. He played baseball for Latta. His Hall of Fame coach and father, Eddie Collins, won hundreds of games at Latta. and Derek taught and coached at Latta for many years.
But for around two hours Monday evening, Derek Collins was the enemy in a game played on Eddie Collins Field.
Very weird indeed.
The Tigers edged the Panthers 5-4 in what some would say an upset victory by the ever-improving, young Roff team.
There’s no denying it was the biggest win of what will assuredly be many more to come since Derek Collins’ arrived at Roff High School last summer.
“It was special. I wanted it. I’m not going to lie, but it’s kind of a relief to get it past us and move forward,” Collins told The Ada News.
Class B No. 12 Roff, which has now won six of its past eight games, improved to 7-11 on the year, while Latta — ranked No. 13 in Class A — fell to 11-6. Roff is at Tushka at 4:30 p.m. today and Latta travels to Moss at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The game itself was a classic back-and-forth affair. Roff led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Latta pushed across a pair of runs and got within 4-3.
Roff scored what turned out to be the game-winner in the top of the seventh inning.
Latta tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh before the Tigers finally closed the door and secured the victory.
Kaden Darnell got Roff started in a big way. The RHS leadoff hitter hit a solo home run over the fence in left field to start the game and put his team on top 1-0. Later in the inning, Caden Graves scored on a Maddux McCullar RBI single to give Roff an early 2-0 advantage.
Deakon Smith’s run-scoring hit sliced the Latta deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the third frame.
In the top of the fifth inning, Darnell scored on an error, and later in the frame, Trey Humphers hit a sacrifice fly that pushed home another run and put the visitors ahead 4-1.
Smith drove in another LHS run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth and the home team pulled within 4-3 when Reese Littlefield raced home on a wild pitch.
Graves led off the top of the seventh inning with a base hit, advanced to second on an error and hustled to third on a wild pitch. He scored the decisive run on a base knock by Wilson that put Roff on top 5-3.
The Panthers began a comeback bid in the bottom of the seventh when Smith walked and Darien Miller singled.
Roff recorded back-to-back outs before pinch-runner Carter Freeze advanced to third on a wild pitch and raced home on a run-scoring single by Andrew Morrow that got the Panthers within 5-4. However, with the tying run standing on third in the form of pinch-runner Cole McElroy, Wilson — who pitched the final two innings of relief for the Tigers — recorded his second strikeout to end the game.
“It was a good win in tough playing conditions, but our boys grinded through it and did what it took to win,” Collins said.
Darnell led a seven-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Graves went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double and scored three runs for the Tigers.
B Ray had the other base hit for Roff.
Latta ended with five total hits from five different players. Hunter Price cracked a double and Landon Fortner finished 1-for-1 with a walk. Smith finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk.
Graves was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He struck out seven, walked five, hit a batter but didn’t allow an earned run in five innings.
Littlefield absorbed the loss for Latta. He struck out three, walked one, hit a batter and allowed one earned run in three innings. He got relief help from Ryder Perry and Landon Wolfe.
There were six errors in the contest — four by Latta and two by Roff. Latta hurlers combined for eight walks and three hit batters and Roff pitchers combined for nine walks and three hit batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.