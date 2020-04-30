College football's future could tell the tale for other sports

NORMAN — It was Wednesday night, March 11, when sports stopped.
A long time to go without sports and a long time to go without a haircut, too.
Then, as now, perhaps the most psychologically troubling part of it is the not knowing where, how or when it ends.
There must be a light at the end of the tunnel, but is it weeks away, months away, more than a year away?
In so many things, the difference between what passed for normal before the coronavirus and after it is bound to be stark, and college sports could be the most stark of all.
Patty Gasso, Oklahoma’s wildly successful softball coach, framed the possibilities as strikingly as anybody’s managed three weeks ago in an interview with The Athletic’s Jason Kersey, who covers the Sooners for the online publication.
“I think we’re all worried about football,” she said. “I’m more worried about football than softball because if there’s no football, there may not be any softball. We all know that. I’m a realist, and I’m more concerned about that than anything right now. It makes our university run, but it also allows all sports to go on. I think the scariest thought, and I try not to think about it, is sports getting cut.”
It’s a lot to swallow.
It’s kind of unthinkable.
Mostly, only Gasso has gone there. Still, there are hints aplenty the next new normal could be exceedingly different than the old one.
About the same time Gasso said what she said, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione made himself available for a teleconference.
“It’s going to impact us in a noticeable way,” he said. “Can I put a percentage on that right now? I hesitate to do that because it would just be a guess. I don’t know the rest of the equation. Nor do you, nor does anyone.”
People in charge of things, like Castiglione, don’t like being in the guessing business. It tends to do them no good. Still, panic is not typically a risk run by guessing but in this case, it might have been.
Think about what could be on the cutting block. If it’s a last-hired, first-fired situation, could OU’s rowing and soccer programs be in danger if football can’t be played in front of more than 80,000 on Owen Field this fall?
Beyond, would men’s gymnastics and wrestling become luxuries that could no longer be afforded? They’d all go before softball got zapped, and Gasso’s worried about her program.
Could college sports as we know them be over? Could Division I exist similar to Division II, not giving as many scholarships, not paying coaches remotely what they’re paying them now, not sending your teams all over the country and world to compete, but keeping them close, all to save a buck?
If we can’t afford a few sports, can we afford the spirit squads?
Could anything be the same?
Here’s another quote from Castiglione about the football season ahead.
“We’re looking at all kinds of models, between a full season starting on time, to slightly altering the start of the season — whether that means moving it up a couple of weeks, back a couple of weeks — generally speaking, whether that means a shortened season, whether that means moving the entire season or portion of a season to the spring.”
What Castiglione did not mention as he ticked through out-of-the-box scenarios was whether any of those possibilities would come with a stadium full of fans or no fans at all, and what any sort of altered, shortened or canceled football season might mean to the other sports, or even the university at large.
On the day Robert Gallogly was introduced at an OU regents meeting, the one he used to tear into outgoing president David Boren’s legacy before he’d even ascended into the job, the after-meeting questions to Castiglione tended to be in the context of how the university’s fiscal restraint at large might affect Sooner athletics specifically.
Given all that, it seemed a good time to remind everybody Castiglione’s athletic department was in the habit of writing an annual check to the university for about $9 million, so I did. Sooner athletics didn’t just pay for itself, but for so much else, too.
However, in a non-football world, a football-world-without fans or a delayed-until-next-spring football world, that $9 million and lots of other millions are gone, at least in the near term.
Where could it end?
Who knows.
Or, maybe, Power Five conference athletic directors know all too well where it might end and are hoping against hope they don’t have to face it.
It’s scary stuff.
There’s a world the Sooner Nation has been living in ever since Bob Stoops arrived from Florida.
Every football game has been sold out since. OU athletics has been a constant aggressor in the perpetual arms race that’s college sports. Every other athletic program and the university beyond athletics have been fortified by Sooner football.
What happens when that goes away, even for a season, even for a semester or not at all, but fans aren’t allowed inside?
Good question.
It’s difficult to imagine.
