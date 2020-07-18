It probably felt a little like Christmas in June for East Central University women’s basketball coach Matt Cole.
For starters, spring practices for his team were wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Tigers were finally able to report to campus June 15 for strength and conditioning workouts. But the best news was that four of five players who were injured all or most of the 2019-20 campaign were back in Ada and ready to go.
Ella Shultz of Prague has fully recovered from a shattered Patella. Anna Simmons of Plainview has fully recovered from a torn labrum in her shoulder. Charlea Leonard of Allen and Stefany Lourenco of Sao Paulo, Brazil, have both fully recovered from Achilles injuries and Alexis Lyons of Hartshorne has fully recovered from a torn ACL.
Lourenco couldn’t join her teammates last month. She is currently stuck in Brazil and is under a travel ban due to the pandemic.
“Other than Stefany, we’ve been able to see each student-athlete participate in our voluntary workouts this summer,” Cole told The Ada News. “It’s been nice to see all the hard work they’ve put into rehab and get back to being able to play. Their character and our training staff have enabled them to get back. I expect all of them to be able to participate this season.”
These voluntary summer workouts — which were conducted under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines — became even more crucial since spring sports were canceled.
“Spring is an important aspect of player development and we lost that due to the pandemic,” Cole said.
The ECU coaching staff might have forgotten what it was like to have all those warm bodies during a workout.
“The returning players bring us what we were missing from last season’s team — depth,” Cole said. “All of the individual players bring something to the team. They’ve put in hours of practice to contribute to the program and we missed their presence immensely throughout last season.”
Before welcoming them back to campus last month, the Tigers hadn’t been together as a team since Feb. 29.
“They had two weeks off after the season and we never returned from spring break,” Cole recalled.
Summer workouts looked a bit different due to the pandemic. But Cole said his team was troopers through it all.
“We’ve been doing all we can do safely, including wearing a mask while working out,” he said.
The team is currently selling ECU athletics face masks as a fundraiser. They are available for $20 each and can be purchased from assistant coach Heather Robben. She can be contacted at hrobben@ecok.edu.
The 2020-21 ECU basketball season is scheduled for Nov. 13. When school resumes, the Tigers can start practicing together eight hours a week. A full practice schedule can begin Oct. 15.
“Of course, all this could change but we’re looking forward to it,” Cole said.
The Great American Conference ruled earlier this summer that it’s basketball teams would reduce their schedules by 33 percent. That means ECU will play only Great American Conference games.
However many contests Cole and the Tigers get to participate in this upcoming season, at least they enter with a full arsenal. And that will feel like Christmas, too.
