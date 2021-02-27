Cold third quarter dooms ECU women

Teri LaJeunesse | ECU Sports Information

The East Central University women’s basketball team dropped a 68-56 decision to Oklahoma Baptist University Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.

ECU honored seniors Charlea Leonard — a graduate of Allen High School — and Kendall Schulte during Senior Night activities.

The Tigers fell to 8-8, while the Bison improved to 4-15.

Scoring

1st Quarter • OBU 17, ECU 10

• Neither team scored a field goal in the first three minutes

• The Bison were the first to get a basket and went on a 7-0 run before ECU got on the board

• The Tigers followed with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to two with 4:30 left

• OBU outscored ECU 10-5 in the remaining time

2nd Quarter • ECU 23, OBU 18

• The Tigers started the stanza with a 5-0 run (first two minutes) to get within two

• The Bisons then pulled away over the next two minutes with several 3-pointers and led 29-15.

• ECU again came back and used a 13-2 run over the next five minutes to cut the deficit to three (31-28)

• The teams traded shots the rest of the half

3rd Quarter • OBU 10, ECU 2

• OBU went on a 5-0 run in the first two minutes

• Neither team then scored for the next five minutes

• The Bison added a 5-2 run, in the remaining time, to push the lead to 10

4th Quarter • OBU 23, ECU 19

• ECU kept the disadvantage between 10-14 points for most of the stanza

• The largest ECU deficit was 17

Tiger Quick Shots

• The Tigers struggled to make their shots during the game — FG: ECU 17-of-65 (26.2%) / OBU 21-of-55 (38.2%); 3PT FG: ECU 7-of-29 (24.1%) / OBU 11-of-29 (37.9%); FT: ECU 15-of-19 (78.9%) / OBU 15-of-19 (78.9%)

• Rebounding also became a key difference in the game, with OBU holding a 50-39 advantage

• Fr. Mackenzie Crusoe led a group of three players with double-digit point totals — 19 pts., 9 reb., 2 assists, 1 steal, 6-of-13 (46.1%) FG, 4-of-7 (57.1%) 3PT FG

• Sr. Madison Rehl and Sr. Kendall Schulte also had over 10 points in the game

• Rehl: 14 pts., 2 reb., 2 assists; Now has 945 career points, just 55 from joining the 1,000 Point Club

• Schulte: 12 pts., 4 reb., 1 assist, 3 steals; Final regular-season game at the Kerr Activities Center

• Sr. Charlea Leonard played her final regular-season game at the Kerr Activities Center

Up Next

The Tigers will wrap up the 2020-21 regular season, Saturday at Northwestern Oklahoma State – 2 p.m.

ECU will then wait to see what seed they earn in the 2020-21 Great American Conference Championship Tournament. Games start on Monday.

