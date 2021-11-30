Cold-shooting Tigers fall to Rogers State

Jaylea Harpole | ECU Sports InformationEast Central’s AJ Ferguson Jr., a freshman from Houston, Texas, dribbles down the paint against Rogers State Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center. ECU travels to Southern Nazarene University Thursday night for its Great American Conference opener.

The East Central University men’s basketball team could never get its offense untracked in a 64-56 loss to Rogers State Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.

ECU slipped to 1-4 overall while Rogers State left town at 5-1.

The Tigers were coming off a win over Arkansas Baptist in which they scored 114 points. However, against the Hillcats, ECU shot just 34.7% from the field and finished 3-of-17 from 3-point range (17.6%) on its own home court.

East Central fell into an early 13-4 hole and didn’t reach double figures until Shemar Smith scored in the paint to cut the RSU advantage to 20-11 at the 8:43 mark of the first half.

The Tigers got within three at 27-24 on a layup by Jalen Crutchfield with 1:33 left in the opening frame before Rogers State settled for a 28-24 lead at halftime.

ECU opened the second half on a 13-5 run capped by a 3-point basket by Jakeem Acres that put the home team ahead 37-33 at the 13:40 mark.

The game was tight from there, featuring five ties — including a 50-50 deadlock with 4:22 to play. However, the Tigers were outscored 14-6 to end the game.

ECU went 1-of-11 from 3-point territory in the second half.

Smith led the ECU attack with 16 points and nine rebounds. Crutchfield scored 12 points, while Acres hit double digits with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Tigers were without the services of injured starting post player Josh Apple.

Brewster Peacock and Gerren Jackson both scored 14 points apiece to pace the Hillcats. Peacock hit 3-of-4 3-pointers, while Jackson grabbed nine rebounds.

The Tigers open Great American Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany before coming home Saturday for a 3 p.m. GAC battle with Northwestern inside the Kerr Activities Center.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

