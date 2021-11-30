Cold-shooting Tigers fall to Rogers State

The East Central University men’s basketball team could never get its offense untracked in a 64-56 loss to Rogers State Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU slipped to 1-4 overall while Rogers State left town at 5-1.
The Tigers were coming off a win over Arkansas Baptist in which they scored 114 points. However, against the Hillcats, ECU shot just 34.7% from the field and finished 3-of-17 from 3-point range (17.6%) on its own home court.
East Central fell into an early 13-4 hole and didn’t reach double figures until Shemar Smith scored in the paint to cut the RSU advantage to 20-11 at the 8:43 mark of the first half.
The Tigers got within three at 27-24 on a layup by Jalen Crutchfield with 1:33 left in the opening frame before Rogers State settled for a 28-24 lead at halftime.
ECU opened the second half on a 13-5 run capped by a 3-point basket by Jakeem Acres that put the home team ahead 37-33 at the 13:40 mark.
The game was tight from there, featuring five ties — including a 50-50 deadlock with 4:22 to play. However, the Tigers were outscored 14-6 to end the game.
ECU went 1-of-11 from 3-point territory in the second half.
Smith led the ECU attack with 16 points and nine rebounds. Crutchfield scored 12 points, while Acres hit double digits with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Tigers were without the services of injured starting post player Josh Apple.
Brewster Peacock and Gerren Jackson both scored 14 points apiece to pace the Hillcats. Peacock hit 3-of-4 3-pointers, while Jackson grabbed nine rebounds.
The Tigers open Great American Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany before coming home Saturday for a 3 p.m. GAC battle with Northwestern inside the Kerr Activities Center.
