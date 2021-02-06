Cold-shooting ECU women stalled by Southwestern

The East Central University women's basketball team couldn't overcome an anemic offensive start and dropped a 93-63 decision to Southwestern Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers have now dropped consecutive games for the first time this year, falling to 8-3. The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 17 in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association poll, improved to 11-1. The lone SWOSU loss came on Jan. 23 against East Central in Weatherford.
While the Tigers were frigid from the floor, especially in the first half, the Lady Bulldogs were red hot. Southwestern finished shooting 48.5% from the field (32-of-66) and an amazing 16-of-30 (53.3%) from 3-point range. East Central went 24-of-60 (40%) from the field and 4-of-20 (20%) from long distance.
"They did a good job. They executed their game plan a lot better than we did.]," said ECU head coach Matthew Cole. "It's disappointing, to say the least. They were just on and we weren't. For whatever reason, we just didn't have it today."
It was the first half that told the tale. ECU finished 10-of-33 (30.3%) from the field and hit just 1-of-10 3-pointers. The Tigers trailed 42-28 at halftime after Southwestern outscored the home team 31-17 in the second period.
Southwestern didn't miss a beat to open the third quarter, going on an 18-2 surge to build its lead to 85-48 and officially bury the Tigers.
"I thought our offense just stalled. We started going 1-on-1. They were switching everything and we didn't react at all," Cole said. "Just not an overall great effort at all by me coaching them and getting them ready to go."
Madison Rehl led the ECU offense with 11 points to go with a team-best five rebounds and Kendall Schulte followed with 10. Hannah Ladd and Gabby Cummins followed with seven points apiece.
Southwestern got 20 points from Karley Gore and 19 points and 17 rebounds from former Shawnee standout Makyra Tramble. She helped the visitors win the battle of the boards 43-28.
Laura Ramey added 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs. She and Tramble hit four 3-pointers apiece. Eight different SWOSU players had at least one 3-point basket.
The Tigers play at Southeastern on Monday.
"We're reeling right now. For whatever reason, we don't have that edge that we had in January. We have to find it again," Cole said.
