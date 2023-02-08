Cold-shooting ECU women fall at Harding

SEARCY, Ark. – The East Central University women’s basketball team closed out its weekend Arkansas road trip with a 56-40 Great American Conference setback to Harding Saturday afternoon inside Rhodes-Reaeves Field House.
ECU fell to 7-12 overall and 4-11 in conference play, while Harding improved to 17-5 overall and 13-2.
“We stuck to the game plan defensively. We even fouled out (Sage) Hawley,” Interim Head Coach Heather Hurt said. “We were down three in the second quarter and allowed them to push it to 13. Offensively, we did not make shots. We have to make shots round the rim when we get there. We need our shots to fall to have a better chance.”
East Central shot just 12-of-53 from the field (22.6%) and a frigid 3-of-19 (15.8%) from 3-point range.
Ashlyn Evans-Thompson opened up the scoring for the Tigers with a fast break layup, but the Bison quickly responded with a layup of their own and six straight points following. By the end of the period, Harding led 18-9.
ECU connected better at the start of the second quarter as they went on a 10-4 scoring run to put them within three at 22-19 with just under five minutes until halftime. However, Harding managed to hold the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the period and would go into the break leading 28-19.
The Tigers fought their way back to within five on three separate occasions in the third, but that would be as close as they get.
After the third, Harding extended its lead to 41-28 and never looked back in the fourth.
Kate Ogle led the Tigers with 11 points going 2-for-6 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She also tied for a team-high seven rebounds and two blocks.
Izzy Cummins was next with seven points, while Mackenzie Crusoe and Ashlyn Evans-Thomson each scored six.
Aubrey Isbell led Harding with 12 points, while Rory Geer followed with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The ECU women’s team will be back at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to host Arkansas-Monticello.
