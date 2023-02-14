Cold-shooting Ada girls fall to Lady Buffs

MCALESTER — The Ada Lady Cougars couldn’t catch a break in a lopsided 64-41 loss to arch-rival McAlester Friday night inside the Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
Ada, ranked No. 17 in Class 4A, fell to 15-7 on the year while the Lady Buffaloes avoided the season sweep and improved to 13-8. Ada upended McAlester 72-68 in overtime on Jan. 17 inside the Cougar Activity Center.
“Nothing went our way in this game. We didn’t shoot it well from anywhere — not 3’s and not 2’s,” said Ada girls head coach Christie Jennings. “It’s hard to win when you can’t put the ball in the hole. We will bounce back and be better.”
Ada traveled to Seminole on Monday and will host Ardmore at 6 p.m. Friday in a Class 4A District Tournament contest.
Ada shot a cool 13-of-64 (20.3%) from the floor. The Lady Cougars hit 10-of-33 two-point tries and made only 3-of-31 (9.7%) from 3-point land.
McAlester led 16-10 after the first quarter and was still on top 29-23 at the break. The Lady Buffs pulled away with a 21-10 third-quarter surge and ended the game on a 14-8 run.
Sania Richardson led Ada with 18 pints and made a pair of 3-pointers. Jakobi Williams was next with nine points and made Ada’s other 3-point basket. Rylynn Truett chipped in six points for the visitors.
Jayda Holiman led all scorers with 23 points for McAlester. Jada Ponce also hit double figures with 15 points and Katie Allen contributed 12 points — including two 3-pointers – to the balanced MHS offense.
