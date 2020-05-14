Chad Colbert wasn’t necessarily ready to leave Byng High School as the team’s head baseball coach. But when his alma mater asked if he was interested in being the school’s athletic director, it was an offer he couldn’t pass up.
Colbert will be Allen High School’s new athletic director beginning next fall.
“I wasn’t looking to leave Byng, but this opportunity came up. A goal of mine has always been being an athletic director, I just wasn’t expecting it to come this early in my career,” Colbert told The Ada News. “It was kind of icing on the cake that it was a chance for me to be the athletic director at home town.”
Colbert graduated from Allen and was the head softball coach there before being named the Byng baseball coach during the summer of 2018.
“I think every coach has a little bit of an ambition to go back and make their home town school better and try to help kids out. It’s an opportunity for me and my family to go back home and hopefully do some good over there,” he said.
Colbert could take on some coaching duties for the Mustangs but that has yet to be determined.
“We’re not sure yet. We’re still working those details out,” he said.
Colbert guided his first Byng team in the fall of 2018 to a Class A State Tournament berth. The Pirates fell just short of state tournament berths in the spring of 2019 and the fall of 2019. Still, he leaves the Pirates with a combined 62-31 record.
“I’ve enjoyed every day here. Every minute I’ve been at Byng has been awesome. The kids have been great,” he said.
“We’ve had some good times. My first fall we made the state tournament and made a pretty good run in the spring. We got beat by a good Tuttle team,” he continued. “I’ve had a lot of good players and been in lots of good games.”
The Pirates had their eyes set on a berth in the 2020 Class 4A State Tournament before the novel coronavirus shuttered spring sports after they had barely got underway. Colbert said he was expecting a strong finish by seniors Collin O’Grady and Gage Fuller. O’Grady will play college baseball at Oklahoma Wesleyan and Fuller is headed to Seminole State College as a pitcher.
“I was bummed for the guys, especially our two seniors. We had high expectations for the fall and we didn’t make the state tournament. Everybody involved was pretty disappointed in that,” he said. “I felt like we had some momentum going into this spring and we were going to make a run. I just hate it for Gage Fuller and Collin O’Grady. They played a big part in our lineup and I hate it that it got cut short for them.”
