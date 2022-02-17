Coalgate's Steve Hudson to coach in 1,000th basketball game Saturday

COLLAGE — Veteran hoops coach Steve Hudson will slam dunk a major milestone in the coaching profession when the East Central University men’s basketball team hosts Henderson State at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The game will be No. 1,000 for Hudson on four different spectrums of basketball. He has been a head and/or assistant coach at the high school varsity, NAIA, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division I levels.
Coach “Hud” has had an outstanding career where he began as a graduate assistant under ECU Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Anderson in 1973-74. It has come full circle now 48 years later as he is in his second season as an assistant with the ECU Tigers.
Steve has been a head coach for 25 years with a career record of 363-286. He had a 207-142 ledger as an assistant in 13 years heading into tonight’s matchup with Ouachita Baptist University inside the Kerr Dome. During these 38 campaigns, Coach “Hud” has been a part of 570 wins against 428 losses.
There will be an introduction before the game (approximately 2:45 p.m.) where Hudson will receive a game ball for this rare accomplishment in coaching. After the game, all friends and former players of Coach Hudson are invited to a reception on the west side of the Kerr Center on the second level.
Hudson has had quite a career with stops at OKC Northeast High School, Oklahoma Baptist University, Texas Wesleyan University, Wingate University in North Carolina, Panhandle State University and the University of Notre Dame, where the Irish went to the finals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden under the tutelage of John MacLeod.
Hudson followed those stops with stops at Division I Arkansas St. University, Okmulgee High School, Richardson, Texas High School, Norman High School, Tulsa East Central High School, and Sand Springs High School, and concluded his career at Dallas Skyline High School.
After a five-year retirement due to health reasons, in 2020 Steve was hired by former OU and Arkansas University assistant Chris Crutchfield to join his coaching staff at East Central.
Hudson is the founder of the Coalgate Athletic Hall of Fame and has served as chairman since its inception in 2013. Twenty-eight people have been inducted as players or coaches and eight teams have been selected during this time period.
Over $50,000 has been awarded to Coalgate graduates for college scholarships. The HOF scholarships honor former Coalgate football coach Donald Mike Mayer, who died of ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease for the former New York Yankee baseball All-Star.
