LATTA — The Latta High School baseball team was looking to build on its modest three-game winning streak — the latest a huge 11-2 win over old rival Dale.
However, the Coalgate Wildcats would have none of it.
Coalgate cooled the Panthers off with a 9-6 victory over Latta Tuesday evening at Panther Park.
Latta, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, fell to 5-3 on the young season, while Class 3A Coalgate has now won seven straight games and left town at 9-3.
“Your best players have to produce for you and that didn’t happen today,” said a frustrated LHS head coach Dillon Atkinson.
The Panthers travel to Class 4A Plainview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Indians are coached by Ada High School graduate Ryan Luhmann.
Things started off OK for the Panthers. Cooper Hamilton ripped an RBI double and Justin Kiker followed with a two-run double to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead in the top of the first innings.
Coalgate struck back with a five-run outburst in the top of the second inning. Three runs scored on a critical Latta error with the bases loaded and Trey Wilkerson followed the miscue by blasting a two-run homer that put Coalgate on top 5-3.
Both teams then traded solo home runs.
Latta got a solo blast from Tucker Abney in the bottom of the third inning and Gavin Blue went yard for the Wildcats with one out in the top of the fourth inning that made it 6-4.
The Panthers — who committed their third and fourth errors in the top of the sixth and that contributed to a three-run CHS volley. Conner Davidson supplied a two-RBI single in that frame to help push the Coalgate lead to 9-4.
LHS senior Kale Williams hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the sixth and Kiker led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and later scored on an RBI single by Nik Schroeder.
Latta had the tying run at the plate after Schroeder’s clutch hit but Coalgate reliever Payton Hilfer struck out the final two batters he faced to earn the save.
Coalgate finished with eight hits in the contest but only Hilfer had more than one. He went 2-for-3 with a walk. Cade Cometti, Tison Franklin and Hilfer all had doubles for Coalgate.
Latta managed to collect nine hits in the game. Kiker went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and an RBI, while Tucker Abney finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Cometti earned the pitching win for Coalgate. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in 6.1 innings. LHS starter Hunter Price was tagged with the loss.
Jake LaMack pitched 5.2 innings of relief for the home team. He finished with five strikeouts and one intentional walk.
