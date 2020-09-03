Coalgate to start season with Boggy Bottom Bowl

COALGATE — Friday night marks the 108th gridiron matchup between the Wildcats from Coalgate and the Wampus Cats of Atoka. This week’s game will be the 98th consecutive meeting.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Donald Mike Mayer Field in Coalgate.
Friday, October 29, 1915, was the first time these two programs first tangled on the football field, and the Wildcats walked away with a 68-7 victory.
The matchup in 1918 draws significance to this year as that game took place even though the Spanish Flu was running rampant. This year the country is battling a COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season the Wampus Cats were victors (37-0), ending a seven-game winning streak by the Wildcats.
This game serves as a litmus test for both teams. Atoka looks to continue their winning ways after finishing last season in the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons falling 34-0 to Holland Hall in the first round. 2019 also marked the first year with a winning record since Forrest Mazey went 6-5 in 2009.
Coalgate looks to rebound after struggling with an inexperienced roster last season, finishing 2-8, missing the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.
Friday night will only be the seventh time these two schools have played in the season’s opening game.
Come on out and see which team will go home with the Boggy Bottom Bowl Trophy, presented by FirstBank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.