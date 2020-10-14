Coalgate, Tish to meet in fall break game

COALGATE — Fall break is upon us and Thursday the Coalgate Wildcats will welcome the Indians from Tishomingo to Donald Mike Mayer Field.
This game will be the 69th matchup in the series, with the Wildcats holding a 37-27-4 series edge (17-15-2 as host). The first-ever matchup between these two schools was played in Tishomingo on Friday, Nov. 23, 1923. Coalgate was victorious in that matchup by a score of 10-8.
Both squads enter this game looking for their first victory of the season. Coalgate holds a record of 0-6, whereas Tishomingo is 0-4, after missing a few games due to COVID-19 precautions. This game is a must-win for both squads as they near the regular season end and look to contend for a playoff spot.
Tishomingo is the second most played series for Coalgate behind old rival Atoka at 107 meetings.
In the competition over nearly one hundred years, 2020 will be the first time these two have meet on a day other than Friday. Since 2006, following Coalgate’s move back to Class 2A, these two squads have met annually as district foes. The majority of series matchups have been played as district opponents, where the Wildcats hold an edge of 24-15.
Coalgate currently holds a six-game winning streak over the Indians. Tishomingo’s last win came in 2013 (48-18). Both have the mark for most consecutive wins with eight — Coalgate from 1960-1963 and 1966-1969 and Indians’ 1977-1983.
Tishomingo won the 2007 matchup 54-29, and that game set the mark for most combined points (83) in a game between the two teams. Two games have ended in a 0-0 tie — in 1928 and 1944.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.