COALGATE — The young Stratford Bulldogs got off to a good start to the 2023 season scoring a first-quarter touchdown. However, Coalgate had other ideas for its new head coach Zac Cater scoring 22 straight points in a 22-6 win at Donalad Mike Mayer Field in Coalgate.
It was the season opener for both squads. It was Coalgate’s first win on opening week since the 2018-19 season when they defeated Christian Heritage 20-8.
“I thought we played very physically on defense. We did a lot of good things on offense as well but had too many self-inflicted mistakes,” Coalgate head coach Zac Cater told the Ada News. “Overall it was a good team win.”
Coalgate (1-0, 0-0) will be on the road next week at Antlers. The Bearcats defeated Okmulgee 30-14 in their season opener.
Stratford (0-1, 0-0) will look to rebound at Allen in another battle between two area teams. The Mustangs lost to Elmore City-Pernell 28-14 in Week 1.
“We will need to get back to work and get better,” Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We have a lot of guys that this was their first time to play in a high school football game and they will get better.”
The Bulldogs opened up the game scoring midway through the opening quarter as Lincoln Hall hit Braylinn King with a 16-yard scoring strike.
Coalgate responded on their next possession with Tate Brown hauling in a 19-yard strike from quarterback Buster Ratcliff tying the scoring 6-all.
On the Wildcat’s next possession, Ratcliff went to the air again hitting Zeak Marlow with a 5-yard TD pass. A two-point conversion was good, putting the home team on top 14-6.
Over the next 26 minutes, the defense took over as neither offense could get much going.
Rowdy Hemphill finally broke through the Stratford defense late in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard TD run and another two-point conversion ended the scoring with Coalgate securing the 22-6 victory.
Coalgate piled up 202 total yards of offense. Ratcliff completed 16-of-23 passes for 140 yards and two scores. His top receiver was Brown, who had five grabs for 59 yards and two TDs. Marlow followed with three catches for 50 yards and Tristin Trevathan had seven catches for 26 yards.
The CHS rushing attack was led by Hemphill, who finished with 14 carries for 52 yards and his touchdown.
Stratford finished the game with 182 yards in total offense — 99 through the air and 83 on the ground. Hall paced the Stratford offense with 51 yards rushing on 12 carries and 83 yards passing on a 10-of-22 effort. Josiah Lester added 23 yards on the ground and Justin Arriaga added 20. King led the receiving corp with 56 yards on seven catches.
Justin Arriaga and Braxton Bear led the defensive charge with seven tackles each. Hall added six stops and Tristyn Powell, Taylor Arriaga and Canaan Weddle had five each.
“We will look forward to a good week of practice and get ready to play Allen this week,” Blackburn said.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
