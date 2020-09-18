Coalgate prepares for clash with Valliant

COALGATE — The Coalgate High School football team will travel to Valliant Friday night to take on the host Bulldogs for the 21st time in the all-time series.
The series record stands at 13-7 in favor of Coalgate. The most recent matchup was a 42-40 win by Coalgate in 2017. As visitors in the series, the Wildcats are 5-5.
The Wildcats still look to notch their first win of 2020 after suffering losses to Atoka and Antlers in the first two weeks of the season.
The Bulldogs enter the game with a record of 1-1, dropping a 28-12 decision to Roland and beating Heavener 40-8.
Both teams will use this game as a final tuneup before entering district play next week.
These two schools have matched up primarily as district opponents over the years, playing 14 games in such alignment.
The first game between the two was at Coalgate on November 1, 1968, with the Wildcats winning 58-6. It was not until game five of the series the Bulldogs became victors downing Coalgate 20-12 in Valliant, on Nov. 3, 1978. The longest win streak of the series is four games Coalgate (1968-1971), Valliant (1990-1991, 1996-1997) and Coalgate (2014-2017). With that said, the Wildcats look to clear things up and make it five straight.
This series has marks in categories for the largest shutout victory 53-0 (1971), largest shutout defeat 51-0 (1991) and most combined points scored 42-40 (2016). All three games rank in the top 15 of their respective categories.
