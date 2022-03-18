Coalgate holds off Byng comeback

BROKEN BOW — The Byng High School baseball team nearly overcame a bushel of mistakes before a late rally fell short in a 9-7 loss to Coalgate Wednesday at the Southeast Shootout.
The Pirates — who were credited with seven errors in the contest — fell for the first time this year and are now 3-1 on the season, while Coalgate improved to 3-3.
Byng is scheduled to host Meeker at 1 p.m. today at Stokes Field. The Wildcats are off until Idabel comes to town at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The Pirates trailed 9-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning before attempting a comeback.
Cooper McCage walked and Keith Cook followed with a base hit to center field. Both players ended up second and third after a throw from the outfield.
Cole Tracy pushed across the first BHS run of the frame when he hit into a fielder’s choice. Byng then loaded the bases after back-to-back walks from Caden Azlin and Bo Boatwright.
Mason Carter followed with an RBI single off Coalgate reliever Jody Trevathan to get Byng within four runs, 9-5, with the bases still loaded.
A two-out, two-run single from Dylen Cotton cut the Wildcat lead to 9-7 but Coalgate escaped the jam when Kendon Wood lined out to third baseman Cade Cometti to end the game.
Keith Cook led an eight-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
No other Byng player had more than one hit.
Caden Azline went 1-for-1 with a home run, an RBI, three walks and two runs scored for the Pirates.
Cooper McCage, Tracy and Boatwright all cracked doubles for the Pirates.
Cotten finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Tracy also drove in two runs.
Cometti finished 3-for-5 with an RBI to pace Coalgate at the plate. Gavin Blue went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Connor Davison also had two hits and drove in a run.
Ryfle Gold went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Coalgate.
Dillon Palmer absorbed the hard-luck mound loss for Byng. He struck out six, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run in three innings. He got relief help from Boatwright, Tracy and McCage.
Cometti was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats. He finished with six strikeouts and five walks in 6.1 innings.
